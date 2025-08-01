India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently made headlines not for his on-field performances, but for opening up about the emotional turmoil he faced in his personal life. Following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, the World Cup-winning spinner became the target of cheating allegations from netizens. Chahal, who is currently a part of Punjab Kings in IPL admitted that the accusations deeply affected him , so much so that he contemplated ending his life.

The cricketer revealed how the intense scrutiny around his personal life severely impacted his mental health and disrupted his sleep. He even considered taking a break from cricket to cope with the overwhelming stress and emotional exhaustion.

“It was an extremely tough phase of my life,” Chahal said. “I had suicidal thoughts, I was tired of my life, I used to cry for 2 hours. I used to sleep just for 2 hours. It went for 40-45 days. I wanted a break from cricket. I was so busy in cricket. I was not able to concentrate. I used to sleep for 2 hours. Used to share suicidal thoughts with my friend. I used to get scared,” he shared during an appearance on Figuring Out with Raj Shamani.

Chahal also criticized certain sections of the media for promoting false narratives about him to drive traffic and sensationalize his situation. He emphasized that the allegations of cheating were completely unfounded and went against his values.

“I think when my divorce happened, people alleged me of being a cheater. I have never cheated in my life. I am not that kind of a person. You won't find anyone more loyal than me. I think from my heart for my closed ones, always. I do not demand, I always give. When people don't know anything, but they keep blaming me, so you start thinking [otherwise]," he said.

Growing up with two sisters, Chahal explained, taught him the importance of respecting women ,a value instilled in him by his parents.

“Because I have two sisters and have grown up with them since childhood, I know how to respect women, because my parents have taught me how to respect them. I've learnt my life lessons from people around me. It is not necessary that if my name is being linked up to someone, people get to write anything about it, only for views,” he added.

Chahal and Dhanashree were married in December 2020 and officially ended their marriage on March 20, 2025. His last appearance for India was in August 2023. Although he was included in the squad that won the T20 World Cup 2024 under Rohit Sharma, Chahal didn’t get an opportunity to play in the tournament. Chahal's rumoured girlfriend is RJ Mahvash who can be see supporting her in stadiums during Punjab Kings match.