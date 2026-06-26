The highly anticipated international debut of 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been delayed, as the Indian team management opted for stability and stuck with the trusted combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at the top in the first T20I of the two-match series against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Friday.
Newly appointed Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed at the toss that the teenager was left out of the playing XI for the opening T20I against Ireland at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast.
Had Vaibhav featured in the match, the Bihar-born left-hander would have rewritten the history books as India's youngest-ever men's international cricketer, shattering a 37-year-old record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted at 16 years and 205 days.
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Speaking at the toss after electing to field first on an unfamiliar surface, Shreyas Iyer clarified that the omission was strictly a tactical decision driven by team composition and conditions, rather than a reflection of the youngster's readiness.
"Unfortunately, no," Iyer replied when asked about Sooryavanshi's inclusion.
'He’s a gun player. But obviously, we’ve got tremendous experience in the squad who have done brilliant in the past couple of series for India. So we are backing majority of our cricketers who have been doing absolutely marvellous throughout the season. He will get his opportunity when the time comes," he added.
Despite the brief delay, Sooryavanshi remains firmly on the brink of history. The teenage phenom earned his maiden senior national call-up following a legendary IPL 2026 campaign with the Rajasthan Royals. He finished the season with 776 runs and smashed a record-breaking 72 sixes - the most by any individual in a single IPL edition.
He carried that golden touch into the India A Tri-Nation Series in Sri Lanka, where he hammered a mind-boggling 94 off just 29 balls against Sri Lanka A in the final, registering the fastest half-century in List A history off just 11 deliveries.
While Indian fans must wait a little longer to see the prodigy don the senior blue jersey, Iyer's comments indicate that the "dream deferred" will safely turn into a reality soon enough.
Ireland (Playing XI): Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
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