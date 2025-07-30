Why Gautam Gambhir Fought With Oval Curator Lee Fortis Ahead Of 5th Test – Full Details Of Heated Pitch Dispute

In a dramatic turn of events just two days before the high-stakes fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a fiery verbal altercation with The Oval’s chief curator, Lee Fortis. The clash, which occurred during India’s practice session on Tuesday, was reportedly triggered by disagreements over the use and proximity to the pitch, further intensifying the already pressure-laden atmosphere surrounding the series decider.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as tense and public, with India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak having to physically step in to de-escalate the situation. The viral video of the incident has since made rounds across social media platforms, drawing sharp public interest just as India prepares for a must-win Test against England, who lead the series 2-1.

What Sparked the Gambhir-Fortis Confrontation?

The flashpoint of the Gambhir-Fortis confrontation was reportedly the curator’s objection to the Indian team’s proximity to the main pitch during inspection. Fortis, concerned about preserving the surface, allegedly sent a ground staff member to inform the Indian contingent to stay 2.5 meters away from the wicket.

India’s players, dressed in joggers and observing the pitch as part of their routine pre-match routine, were taken aback by the request. Kotak later described the instruction as “awkward,” saying, “There is nothing wrong with looking at a wicket wearing rubber spikes. Curators should understand that they are dealing with skilled professionals, not tourists.”

Fortis, who initially commented to the media that Gambhir was being “a bit touchy,” backtracked when asked to go on record, saying, “I don’t want to say anything. It’s a big game coming up.”

Gambhir's Fiery Response: “You’re Just a Groundsman”

According to multiple sources present at the ground, things escalated quickly when Fortis allegedly threatened to report the Indian team’s actions. Gambhir, known for his no-nonsense attitude, reportedly responded, “Go and report it to whoever you want.”

He further retorted, “You can’t tell us what to do. You are just one of the groundsmen, nothing beyond.”

The comment, caught on camera, sparked a flurry of online reactions. While some criticized Gambhir’s tone, others defended his stance, calling out the curator’s overprotectiveness.

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate were seen observing the exchange from a distance but did not intervene. Kotak eventually calmed the situation, assuring Fortis, “We won’t damage anything.”

Sitanshu Kotak Speaks Out: “This Is a Cricket Pitch, Not an Antique”

In a post-practice press interaction, Kotak offered further context to the drama, subtly backing his head coach. “Curators sometimes forget who they’re talking to. This is not a 200-year-old artifact. It’s a cricket pitch.”

He emphasized the need for mutual respect, especially when dealing with international professionals. “When you're dealing with intelligent and experienced people, communication must be respectful. Otherwise, it just adds unnecessary tension.”

High Stakes and Rising Heat: England Lead 2-1 Before Series Decider

With England leading the five-match series 2-1 and India gaining momentum after a gritty win in Manchester, emotions were already running high. The Oval is set to host the final Test starting Thursday, and this public spat has only added fuel to the fire.

No official statement has been issued by either the BCCI or the ECB, but the incident is likely to cast a long shadow over the lead-up to the final Test. The players, already under pressure to deliver in a series-deciding match, now carry the weight of this off-field drama.