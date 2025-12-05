Why Grace Hayden Is Thanking Joe Root For His First Century In Australia; The Full Story Behind Viral ‘Naked Walk’ Challenge

Joe Root’s maiden Test century on Australian soil didn’t just rescue England on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test—it rescued Matthew Hayden from one of the most outrageous public “challenges” ever uttered in cricket banter. The legendary Australian opener had boldly claimed he would “run nude around the MCG” if Root failed to score a century in Australia this summer. What began as playful pre-series humour quickly turned into a viral storyline, with Hayden’s daughter Grace Hayden becoming the unexpected hero of the narrative.

Root’s Long-Awaited Gabba Milestone

Root walked into the pink-ball Test at The Gabba under significant scrutiny. Despite a mountain of Test runs worldwide, he had never managed a hundred in Australia—a glaring gap for a modern great. But on a lively Day 1 surface, the former England captain delivered a masterclass in patience, class, and adaptability.

After early setbacks, Root joined forces with Zak Crawley to script a crucial partnership that rescued England from a shaky start. The duo helped England cross 250, stabilising the innings against Australia’s fiery attack. Root’s composed knock—marked by crisp drives, late cuts, and trademark finesse—finally culminated in his first-ever century Down Under, his 40th Test hundred and arguably one of his most symbolic.

By the time he raised his bat after 181 deliveries, cricket fans worldwide understood the weight of the moment. But no one enjoyed it more than the Hayden family.

Grace Hayden’s Viral Reaction Steals the Show

Grace Hayden, a rising sports presenter and commentator, had earlier pleaded with Root on social media: “Please @root66 make a hundred.” The thought of her father running naked around the MCG had quickly turned into a viral meme ahead of the Ashes.

So when Root finally brought up the century, Grace celebrated like England had won the series.

Her cheeky Instagram story—“Root, thank you — you’ve saved all our eyes”—instantly exploded across X and Instagram, becoming one of the most talked-about Ashes moments of the week. The “Naked Walk Challenge” went from a humorous threat to a global punchline in seconds.

Matthew Hayden’s Reaction: Relief and Respect

In a video shared by England Cricket, Matthew Hayden laughed off his pre-series claim with trademark charisma, admitting he was backing Root heavily—“in a good way.”

“Congratulations mate… There was no one who had more skin in the game than me—literally,” Hayden joked, praising Root’s persistence after ten fifties in Australia without converting one.

Hayden’s genuine admiration added a touch of sporting respect to an otherwise hilarious subplot.