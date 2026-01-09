Why Gujarat Giants Cannot Sign Replacement For Injured Yastika Bhatia

The Women’s Premier League 2026 has barely begun, yet Gujarat Giants are already battling a major setback. India wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia has been officially ruled out due to a persistent knee injury, and crucially, the franchise cannot sign a replacement. The decision has sparked debate across the WPL ecosystem and exposed a rigid but clear BCCI regulation that now leaves Gujarat short-handed for the entire season.

Yastika Bhatia Injury Timeline and Its Impact

Yastika Bhatia last featured in competitive cricket in August 2025 during the India A vs Australia A series in Australia. Since then, her knee injury has derailed her season, forcing her to miss the India vs Australia series and ultimately costing her a place in the Women’s ODI World Cup squad. Uma Chetry replaced her at the international level. Despite these concerns, Gujarat Giants invested Rs 50 lakh to bring Yastika into their WPL 2026 squad, banking on her recovery. That gamble has now backfired.

Why BCCI Rules Block Gujarat Giants from Signing a Replacement

Under BCCI’s WPL player replacement rules, franchises are not permitted to sign replacements for players who were already injured or unavailable at the time of the auction. This directive was clearly communicated to all teams before the WPL 2026 mega auction. Since Yastika Bhatia was already injured when Gujarat Giants bought her, the franchise is now bound by regulation to continue the season without a replacement. There is no exception, no injury window, and no safety net. The same rule applies to Pratika Rawal at UP Warriorz and Pooja Vastrakar at Royal Challengers Bengaluru. If they fail to regain fitness, their franchises will also be barred from naming replacements.

Gujarat Giants Left Without a First-Choice Wicketkeeper

Yastika’s absence hits Gujarat Giants on multiple fronts. She was expected to be their primary Indian batter and first-choice wicketkeeper, offering balance alongside overseas stars like Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner. Without her, Gujarat must reshuffle their combinations, lean more heavily on overseas players, and test bench strength early in the tournament. Squad flexibility becomes limited, especially in pressure games. The franchise acknowledged the blow with an emotional video on social media, featuring teammates and support staff wishing Yastika a speedy recovery and expressing disappointment at her unavailability.

WPL 2026 Losing Star Power Rapidly

Yastika is not the only marquee name missing from WPL 2026. The tournament has seen a noticeable thinning of star power even before the first ball. Australian legends Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have withdrawn citing personal reasons. Perry’s absence is a heavy blow for RCB, while Delhi Capitals lose a key all-round option in Sutherland. RCB responded swiftly by signing Sayali Satghare at her reserve price, while Delhi Capitals brought in Alana King for Rs 60 lakh. King arrives with strong credentials, including 27 wickets in 27 T20Is and a proven WPL track record. Gujarat Giants, however, have no such option available.