Why Harbhajan Singh Pulled Out vs Pakistan & Why Afridi Was Thrown Out From World Championship Of Legends?

Harbhajan Singh has withdrawn from the upcoming World Championship of Legends (WCL) game against Pakistan slated on Sunday July 20 after facing severe public backlash. Multiple reports suggest he made the decision considering the deteriorating political climate between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. India and Pakistan do not play bilateral cricket, and following the recent attack, there were renewed calls to sever even multi-nation tournament engagements. The deadly incident in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians, led to India launching a counter-offensive military operation named ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terror bases across the border. Suresh Raina too has boycotted the match for the same reason.

“My heart goes out to family members of all those who lost their lives in the dastardly attack. This can’t be forgiven,” Harbhajan had written earlier.

In light of these developments, public sentiment across India has turned sharply against sporting ties with Pakistan, prompting outrage over the WCL clash. This has likely contributed to Harbhajan Singh's decision to pull out of the fixture.

Adding to the controversy, tournament organisers have reportedly decided to exclude Shahid Afridi from the Pakistani squad. Afridi, known for his outspoken political remarks against India, has recently made several inflammatory statements targeting Indian citizens. His exclusion from the WCL is viewed as a precautionary move, given the volatile geopolitical climate.

The match comes at a time of heightened military and diplomatic tension between the two nations. Pakistani participation in the WCL was already under scrutiny following the Pahalgam incident and India's Operation Sindoor. However, the anticipated T20 Asia Cup 2025, which is expected to feature both countries, has given the WCL organisers the leeway to allow the fixture to proceed, albeit with adjustments.

The World Championship of Legends is a privately-run league sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). It features six teams from India, Pakistan, England, West Indies, South Africa, and Australia. The league is co-owned by rapper and entrepreneur Harshit Tomar and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. Tomar is listed as the league’s CEO, with both owners seen promoting the league jointly.

India Champions

Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Gurkeerat Maan.

Pakistan Champions

Sohaib Maqsood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal