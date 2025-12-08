Why Harshit Rana Is Central To Team India’s ODI World Cup 2027 Plans, Gautam Gambhir Answers

Gautam Gambhir finally addressed the long-debated backing of young pacer Harshit Rana, offering clarity on a strategic call that has stirred conversations in Indian cricket circles. From being groomed at Kolkata Knight Riders to evolving into a reliable India prospect, Harshit’s rise has been rapid. Gambhir’s explanation after the India vs South Africa 2025 ODI series offered deep insight into why the team management sees him as a long-term investment with significant value for the next ODI cycle.

Most ODI wickets for India since the 2023 World Cup:



Harshit Rana - 18 (9 innings)

Arshdeep Singh - 17 (9 innings)

Akshar Patel - 16 (16 innings)



A Vision Centered on Balance and All-Round Depth

The India head coach outlined that Harshit is being viewed as a future No. 8 option who can deliver with both ball and bat, a rare commodity in modern limited-overs cricket. His ability to score valuable runs lower down the order has convinced the team management that he can become a dependable bowling all-rounder, a role India has struggled to fill consistently.

Gambhir stressed that the roadmap involves building an attack capable of thriving in South African conditions in 2027. With seam-friendly surfaces anticipated, India expect to field three frontline pacers regularly. A No. 8 capable of chipping in with runs becomes crucial for squad depth, balance, and tactical flexibility. Harshit fits that blueprint.

Young Pacers Step Up in South Africa ODIs

The recently concluded series showcased an impressive pace unit. Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana, all with limited ODI experience, delivered spells that impressed Gambhir and the coaching staff. Despite each having fewer than 15 ODIs to their names, their collective discipline under pressure earned the praise of analysts and fans.

Gambhir highlighted the temperament displayed by the trio, especially in crunch overs. Their performance reinforced India’s confidence in developing a youthful pace battery ahead of a long season featuring overseas challenges.

Harshit’s Domestic Credentials Strengthen the Case

Apart from his pace, Harshit’s batting record in first-class cricket adds weight to Gambhir’s vision. With an average above 31, a century, and two fifties in just 14 matches, the youngster has already shown temperament required for longer formats. His domestic versatility is one of the major reasons Gambhir sees long-term value in him.

Why Gambhir Is Investing in the Future Core

With Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj gradually being eased out of the 50-over setup, India’s focus has shifted to grooming fresh legs capable of handling the workload of modern cricket. Gambhir made it clear that ODI minutes for Harshit, Arshdeep, and Prasidh are central to India’s rebuilding plan.

He also explained that batting positions in ODIs should remain fluid based on game situations. Citing Washington Sundar as an example, Gambhir emphasized the importance of adaptable cricketers who bring balance to the squad.