Why ICC Suspended USA Cricket: Governance Failures and Global Reputation Concerns

In a landmark decision that has sent ripples through the cricketing world, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the immediate suspension of USA Cricket’s membership on September 23, 2025. The move comes after repeated governance failures and ongoing breaches of ICC regulations, highlighting concerns over the sport’s administration in the United States.

Despite this suspension, the ICC has confirmed that the USA national cricket team will continue to participate in ICC events, including preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, ensuring that players’ careers and development remain unaffected.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reasons Behind ICC’s Suspension of USA Cricket

The ICC’s decision follows a year-long review and engagement with key stakeholders, revealing multiple issues within USA Cricket’s governance structure. Key points highlighted in the ICC statement include:

Failure to implement a functional governance framework

Lack of progress toward recognition as a National Governing Body with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC)

Actions causing reputational damage to cricket both in the United States and globally

“The decision, taken by the ICC Board, was based on USA Cricket’s repeated and continued breaches of its obligations as an ICC Member under the ICC’s Constitution,” the governing body stated.

USA Cricket was initially placed ‘on notice’ during the 2024 ICC Annual General Meeting for non-compliance and was given 12 months to rectify these issues. Despite assurances made to the ICC in July 2025, the board failed to meet its commitments, leading to this suspension.

USA Cricket’s National Teams Remain Eligible for ICC Events

In a reassuring move for players and fans, the ICC clarified that the suspension does not affect the participation of USA national teams in ICC tournaments. The management and administration of these teams will temporarily fall under the oversight of the ICC or its designated representatives, ensuring uninterrupted support for athletes and maintaining high-performance programs.

This step also safeguards USA cricket’s ongoing preparations for major upcoming events, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, where cricket is expected to make a significant appearance.

Role of the ICC Normalisation Committee

To address governance concerns, the ICC Normalisation Committee has been tasked with overseeing USA Cricket’s compliance roadmap. The committee will monitor the implementation of specific reforms, provide consultative support, and work to restore USA Cricket’s membership once conditions are met. Key reforms expected include:

Improvements in governance and operational structure

Compliance with ICC membership criteria

Elevating the status of USA Cricket within the global cricketing ecosystem

This structured approach ensures that the sport in the United States can continue its upward trajectory without disruption, while aligning with international standards.

USA Cricket’s Growing Profile Despite Challenges

The timing of the suspension comes amid a period of growth for cricket in the United States. The country co-hosted the T20 World Cup 2024 alongside the West Indies, where the USA stunned the cricketing world with a shock victory over Pakistan. The Major Cricket League (MCL) is also attracting attention, with Indian Premier League (IPL) owners showing interest in investing in teams and league infrastructure.

The ICC’s move, therefore, is aimed at strengthening governance while not stalling the sport’s momentum in the country. By ensuring the national teams remain eligible for ICC events, the board has made clear that player development and international representation remain a top priority.