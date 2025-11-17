Advertisement
INDIA A RELAY CATCH CONTROVERSY

Why India A’s Stunning Relay Catch Against Pakistan Shaheens Was Ruled Not Out: EXPLAINED

A moment of brilliance turned into a moment of confusion during the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 when India A’s Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir combined for a spectacular relay catch on the boundary.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Why India A’s Stunning Relay Catch Against Pakistan Shaheens Was Ruled Not Out: EXPLAINEDImage Credit:- X

A moment of brilliance turned into a moment of confusion during the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 when India A’s Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir combined for a spectacular relay catch on the boundary, only for the third umpire to overturn it. What looked like a highlight-reel dismissal ended up being ruled “not out”, leaving players and viewers wondering what exactly went wrong.

Here’s a clear breakdown of why the catch was disallowed under cricket’s updated laws.

The Incident

Nehal Wadhera, positioned near the deep mid-wicket boundary, leapt into the air to stop a lofted shot that seemed destined for six runs. While airborne beyond the boundary rope, he flicked the ball back into play toward Naman Dhir, who completed the catch cleanly inside the field.

India A celebrated immediately, until the third umpire stepped in. After reviewing the footage, the umpire declared the batter not out, explaining that the catch did not comply with the latest boundary fielding rules.

The New Rule That Changed Everything

In June 2025, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) introduced a new interpretation of Law 19.5.2, aimed specifically at airborne fielders near the boundary.

The key change:

  • If a fielder touches the ball while airborne outside the boundary, they must return inside the field of play and remain there until the ball becomes dead.
  • If the fielder lands outside after contacting the ball, even if the actual catch is completed by another player, the ball is automatically considered to have touched a boundary.

This means:

  • No catch is possible
  • Runs (usually four or six) are awarded

Why the Catch Was Not Out

In the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match:

Nehal Wadhera made first contact with the ball while airborne over the boundary, which is permitted. However, after flicking the ball back, he landed outside the field of play. Under the new 2025 rule, this makes the relay invalid because he did not re-enter the field before the play ended.

Even though Naman Dhir caught the ball cleanly inside the boundary, the earlier contact by Wadhera had already rendered the ball “dead as a boundary.” Therefore, the third umpire had no choice but to rule the catch not out. 

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

