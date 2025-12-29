Why India Could Rest Jasprit Bumrah And Hardik Pandya For New Zealand ODIs?

In a strategic decision ahead of a packed international calendar, India is likely to rest pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on January 11, 2026. Multiple reports indicate that both Bumrah and Pandya are unlikely to be included in India’s ODI squad, with selectors expected to announce the final roster in early January. The decision comes as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to emphasise fitness, workload management, and preparations for major upcoming tournaments.

While the ODI series will take place across venues including Baroda, Rajkot and Indore, it will be followed immediately by a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand, seen as a key part of India’s buildup to the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup slated for early February.

Bumrah and Pandya, who are vital components of India’s T20 setup, are expected to join the national side for that T20I leg following the ODIs.

Why India Is Resting Bumrah and Pandya

1. Workload Management & World Cup Focus: Reports suggest the Indian team management is prioritising the T20 format and next month’s T20 World Cup, choosing to rest key white-ball performers in the ODIs to ensure they are fresh and injury-free for more significant upcoming fixtures.

2. Strategic Preparation for T20Is: Both players are closely linked to India’s T20 plans. Resting them in the one-dayers allows selectors to refine combinations and workload in the build-up to the five-match T20I series against New Zealand that immediately follows the ODIs.

3. Limited Recent ODI Involvement: Hardik Pandya has not featured in India’s ODI side since the ICC Champions Trophy final earlier this year, while Bumrah’s last ODI appearance dates back to the 2023 World Cup final. Resting them continues this extended gap in the 50-over format while protecting their bodies for formats where they are most crucial.