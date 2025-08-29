Why India Cricket Team Won’t Fly Together To Dubai For Asia Cup 2025: Logistics And Player Convenience Explained

The countdown to Asia Cup 2025 has officially begun as the Indian cricket team, led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, prepares to assemble in Dubai on September 4. Unlike previous tournaments where the squad first gathered in Mumbai before flying out, the 15-member squad will now reach Dubai in a staggered manner from their respective cities. This strategic move aims to ease logistics and travel pressures on players, allowing them to focus solely on preparation for the continental showdown starting September 9.

Staggered Arrival for Player Convenience

A senior BCCI official, speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity, explained, “All players will arrive in Dubai by the evening of September 4, and the first nets session will be held on September 5 at the ICC Academy. Factoring in logistical convenience, players are allowed to fly directly from their cities.”

This approach marks a departure from conventional team assembly practices. “It doesn’t make sense for players from other cities to first come to Mumbai and then fly to Dubai,” the official added. The plan ensures that players remain fresh, minimizing travel fatigue ahead of high-stakes matches in the Asia Cup 2025.

India’s Group Stage Schedule and Key Fixtures

India’s Asia Cup campaign kicks off against the UAE on September 10, followed by the high-voltage clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. The team’s third group stage match is scheduled against Oman on September 19, setting the stage for a tense progression into the Super Four stage.

Fans and analysts alike are keen to see whether Suryakumar Yadav can emulate the success of his illustrious predecessors in guiding India to continental glory. With a squad blending experience and emerging talent, expectations are high for consistent performances in the UAE.

Players in Domestic Action Ahead of Asia Cup

While the squad assembles, a few players remain active in domestic cricket. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are representing North Zone against East Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy quarterfinal, while Kuldeep Yadav is playing for Central Zone against North East Zone. These competitive outings ensure that players maintain match readiness and sharpness ahead of the Asia Cup.

However, the BCCI confirmed that Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar, who are listed among the standbys, will not travel with the main squad as net bowlers, keeping the focus solely on the primary 15-member team.

Strategic Preparation at ICC Academy

Dubai’s ICC Academy will serve as the primary training hub for India, with the first net session scheduled for September 5. The facility, known for its world-class pitches and practice amenities, will allow players to acclimatize to local conditions, fine-tune their skills, and strategize for crucial encounters.

Experts predict that conditions in Dubai, including slower pitches and tactical variations in spin and pace, will play a decisive role in shaping match outcomes. India’s squad composition, combining experienced campaigners with agile young talents, reflects a calculated approach to counter these challenges.