/Why India have left Pakistan behind in cricket over the years? Ex-PAK captain Misbah-ul-Haq explains

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has spoken about the growing gap between Indian and Pakistani cricket, saying India’s success comes from long-term planning, a stable system and a strong focus on red-ball cricket.
Speaking about the turmoil in Pakistan cricket, with coaches, captains and senior players often being replaced, Misbah said constant short-term changes have hurt the team's progress. Misbah's comment came after Pakistan’s heavy losses in the ongoing Test series in England and another round of sackings.
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1. Gradual Investment vs Cosmetic Surgery
According to Misbah, India’s current strength is the result of decades of systemic planning rather than instant magic.
Following the 1990s, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) focused on building a robust, layered domestic framework and upgrading infrastructure.
In contrast, the 52-year-old Misbah criticized Pakistan’s habit of relying on "cosmetic surgery" - drastic, knee-jerk squad overhauls following a single series loss - instead of diagnosing and fixing grassroots structural problems.
"India took time to process and develop and they made gradual investments in their system after the 90s. There is no quick fix to the system," Misbah said on a Pakistan television show.
"Our youngsters are playing too much white-ball cricket and their exposure to red-ball cricket is limited. Not enough four-day cricket. This means they have more chances of cracking under pressure," he added.
2. Continuity And Backing Senior Players
A major differentiator Misbah highlighted is how each board handles leadership and player transitions:
India's Stability: India rarely axes captains, head coaches, or established senior players over isolated defeats. Misbah pointed to stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who were given long ropes to establish themselves, weather rough patches, and build mental fortitude.
Pakistan's Musical Chairs: Pakistan has rotated through multiple captains, management boards, and coaching staffs in short periods. Misbah noted that constant insecurity makes it difficult for players to establish their game or regain confidence once they experience a dip in form.
3. Red-Ball Fundamentals And Pressure Handling
Misbah stressed that the gap between the two nations is particularly evident in match temperament and resilience in the longest format of the game:
Lack of Four-Day Cricket: Young Pakistani cricketers are increasingly raised on white-ball cricket and franchise leagues at the expense of domestic four-day red-ball matches.
Cracking Under Pressure: Without spending hours batting or bowling in demanding first-class conditions, players do not develop the defensive discipline and grit required for Test cricket. Indian players, conversely, receive rigorous multi-day seasoning alongside high-pressure white-ball exposure, making them far better equipped to navigate tense situations.
4. Media Culture And Unequal Scrutiny
Misbah also touched on the internal culture surrounding Pakistan cricket, pointing out double standards in accountability:
Local vs. Foreign Coaches: Local coaches in Pakistan face immediate, intense scrutiny and media backlash when results turn sour, whereas foreign coaches are often granted more leeway and structural authority.
Public Bashing: A culture of harsh public criticism and blame-shifting after every loss creates an environment where players fear failure rather than playing to win.
"It is a fact that local and foreign coaches are treated differently in Pakistan cricket. Local coaches have to face more scrutiny and criticism when compared to foreign coaches," Misbah said.
"I don’t think there is anything wrong in having foreign coaches but what bothers me is we (fans, critics, media, PCB) tend to have a soft corner for foreign coaches," he added.
Misbah’s message underscores that the disparity between Indian and Pakistani cricket is not a question of raw talent, but the product of process and patience.
Until Pakistan adopts long-term domestic planning, protects player security, and stops reacting impulsively to setbacks, the structural gap will continue to widen.
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