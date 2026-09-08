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Why India have left Pakistan behind in cricket over the years? Ex-PAK captain Misbah-ul-Haq explains

Pakistan's heavy defeats in their first two Tests in England, followed by the sacking of their head coach and seven players, have sparked discussions about the future of cricket in the country. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 06:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Why India have left Pakistan behind in cricket over the years? Ex-PAK captain Misbah-ul-Haq explains
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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