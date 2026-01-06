Why India Moving Away From Gautam Gambhir Can Save Its Test Future?

When Gautam Gambhir took charge as India’s head coach in July 2024, the mandate was clear. Build a fearless, result-oriented Indian team across formats. In white-ball cricket, that vision delivered silverware. In Test cricket, it has triggered one of the most uncomfortable phases in modern Indian history.

This matters because India’s identity has long been defined by red-ball excellence, especially at home. Under Gambhir, that foundation cracked rapidly, forcing the Board of Control for Cricket in India to explore alternatives without officially changing the head coach.

Numbers That Tell a Difficult Story

Gambhir’s Test Record So Far

As of January 2026, India have played 19 Tests under Gambhir. They have won just seven, lost ten, and drawn two. A win percentage of around 36.8 is not just low by Indian standards, it is alarming for a team that once set the global benchmark in Test cricket.

More damaging than overseas defeats has been the erosion of home dominance. India lost five home Tests in less than two years. That equals the total number of home defeats suffered across the entire decade before Gambhir arrived.

Historic Lows That Changed the Conversation

The Home Fortress Fell

The 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand in 2024 was a seismic moment. It was India’s first home series loss in 12 years and their first-ever home whitewash. The 0-2 defeat against South Africa in 2025 made it worse, culminating in a record 408-run loss in Guwahati.

India’s lowest-ever home Test total, 46 all out against New Zealand in Bengaluru, became a symbol of deeper issues rather than a one-off collapse.

Why Gambhir’s Philosophy Struggled in Tests

Gambhir’s approach has been consistent. Aggression, quick results, and relentless pressure. That mindset works in white-ball cricket, where momentum often decides matches. Test cricket demands something else entirely.

Critics within the cricket ecosystem have pointed to questionable selection calls, frequent batting reshuffles, and an over-reliance on all-rounders. The patience required to bat sessions, grind attacks, and draw matches when winning is not possible appeared missing.

India’s failure to qualify for the World Test Championship final for the first time under Gambhir underlined the cost of these shortcomings.

Why Moving Away From Gambhir in Tests Makes Sense

This is not about removing Gambhir. It is about limiting damage. With the 2026 T20 World Cup approaching, Gambhir’s attention is understandably divided. India’s Test team needs a specialist focus, not a multi-format compromise. Splitting coaching responsibilities allows Gambhir to continue driving white-ball success while freeing the Test side from a philosophy that has not translated well to red-ball cricket.

VVS Laxman: A Natural Red-Ball Counterweight

Why Laxman Fits the Moment

VVS Laxman’s credentials as a Test thinker are undisputed. From his playing days to his work at the Centre of Excellence, Laxman has consistently emphasised technique, temperament, and preparation. The BCCI’s plan to involve him in red-ball camps is not symbolic. It is corrective. Laxman understands Indian pitches, overseas conditions, and the mental toll of long-format cricket. His presence signals a return to process-driven Test cricket rather than result-chasing shortcuts.

Shubman Gill’s Role in the Shift

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has emerged as a central figure in this transition. His demand for 15-day red-ball camps before Test series is a clear admission that preparation has been inadequate. Gill’s leadership has already shown promise. His 754 runs in England and his willingness to challenge scheduling issues point to a captain ready to think long-term. Laxman’s involvement complements that vision.

What This Means for India’s Test Future

India’s upcoming Test assignments against Sri Lanka and New Zealand are not just fixtures. They are auditions for a rebuilt red-ball identity. With Australia touring India for a five-Test series in 2027, the timeline for correction is tight. Moving Test preparation away from Gambhir’s direct control does not weaken Indian cricket. It strengthens it by acknowledging reality. Gambhir’s numbers in Tests are simply not good enough for a team of India’s stature.

A Necessary Course Correction

Indian cricket has always thrived when it adapted early rather than reacted late. The decision to lean on VVS Laxman for Test preparation reflects that wisdom. This is not a rejection of Gautam Gambhir. It is an admission that Test cricket demands a different hand on the tiller. If India want to reclaim their red-ball supremacy and return to the World Test Championship final, this quiet shift may prove to be the most important decision of the cycle.