Why India Refused To Play Pakistan In WCL 2025 Semi-Final: Full Story Behind The Cancellation

In a move that sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan semi-final at the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 was officially cancelled after the India Champions pulled out of the fixture. The high-voltage encounter was slated for Thursday in Birmingham, but the Indian team’s decision—rooted in heightened political tensions following the Pahalgam incident—led organisers to forfeit the match, granting Pakistan Champions a direct entry into the final.

India Champions Withdraw Over Political Tensions

The decision comes in the wake of a deepening diplomatic rift between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The India Champions, featuring legendary names like Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh, had earlier boycotted their group-stage match against Pakistan for the same reason. Thursday’s withdrawal confirmed their firm stance—country first, cricket second.

Though the team has not issued an official statement, a senior player told The Times of India, “We will never let our country down. Bharat Mata ki Jai. Our national sentiment is more important than any cricket match.”

This boycott isn't just symbolic—it underscores a rare, strong collective decision by Indian cricket legends to prioritize national sentiment over sport.

EaseMyTrip Pulls Sponsorship Amid Security Concerns

Adding to the storm, Indian travel company EaseMyTrip withdrew sponsorship for the semi-final. In a bold statement, its founder emphasized, “Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand.” The brand's withdrawal mirrored public sentiment in India, amplifying the socio-political undertones of the India-Pakistan sporting rivalry.

Organisers Issue Statement, Respect India’s Stand

The WCL organisers acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating:

“At WCL, we have always believed in the power of sport to inspire and bring about positive change. However, public sentiment must always be respected—after all, everything we do is for our audience. We respect the India Champions' decision to withdraw and equally acknowledge Pakistan Champions’ readiness to compete.”

With this, the tournament’s biggest match—a global crowd-puller—was shelved, and Pakistan Champions were granted a direct berth into the final, where they await the winner of Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions.

Pakistan Progress To Final Amidst Controversy

From a sporting perspective, this sudden twist dealt a blow to tournament competitiveness. Pakistan, who finished at the top of the points table in the group stage, are now just one win away from lifting the WCL trophy. While the walkover gives them extra rest, it also robs fans of the spectacle that is an India vs Pakistan clash—a rivalry that transcends cricket.

Despite being ready to play, the Pakistan Champions had to accept the decision. The absence of this marquee match has stirred disappointment among neutral fans, though many also appreciate India’s unwavering national stance.

Not the First Boycott of WCL 2025

Interestingly, this semi-final wasn’t the first instance of India Champions refusing to face Pakistan. During the group stage, the same sentiment prevailed, resulting in a called-off match, where both teams were awarded one point each.

This consistent position by the Indian team reflects a clear message: when national pride is at stake, sporting diplomacy takes a back seat.