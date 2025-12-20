Why India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Has No Backup Players: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Reason

When the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, one detail immediately stood out: no reserve or standby players were named. This marked a clear departure from previous tournaments, including the T20 World Cup 2024, where India had officially listed backups alongside the main squad.

What Changed from the T20 World Cup 2024?

In the previous edition, India named reserve players such as Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan as cover for injuries or last-minute unavailability. The absence of such a list this time sparked questions around contingency planning for a major ICC event.

BCCI’s Rationale: Home Advantage and Flexibility

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified the board’s thinking during the squad announcement press conference. According to him, the location of the tournament played a decisive role in the decision. With the T20 World Cup 2026 being hosted in India and nearby Sri Lanka, the BCCI believes replacements can be arranged swiftly if the need arises. Unlike overseas tournaments that require long travel times, visas, and quarantine logistics, player movement during a home event is significantly easier.

“There are no standbys since the whole tournament is happening in the country and we can replace any player at any point in time,” Saikia explained, underlining the board’s confidence in its logistical readiness.

Why Standby Players Matter Less at Home

Standby players are typically named to ensure immediate cover during overseas tournaments, where delays can disrupt team balance and preparation. In a home or subcontinent-based World Cup, however, injured or unavailable players can be replaced quickly from the domestic circuit or the larger national pool without major disruptions.

This approach also gives the team management greater selection flexibility, allowing them to respond to form, fitness, or tactical needs as the tournament progresses rather than being locked into a pre-declared reserve list.

India's Squad For The T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk)