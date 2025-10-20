Why India Women’s Cricket Team Lost To England In World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Speaks Out

India’s Women’s Cricket Team came agonizingly close to chasing a record total against England in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, only to fall short by four runs in a heart-stopping contest at Indore. Chasing 289, India appeared firmly in control, thanks to brilliant performances from Smriti Mandhana (88) and Deepti Sharma (50). However, critical errors under pressure ultimately cost the hosts a historic win.

Mandhana and Deepti’s Crucial Mistakes Cost India the Match

Former India skipper Mithali Raj did not mince words about the turning point of the match. “The crucial moment was when Smriti played that risky shot and Deepti got out. Both wickets were pivotal as they had rebuilt the innings after an early powerplay collapse. Deepti tried to clear the longest boundary after a boundary off the first ball of the over and got caught—it was disappointing,” Raj explained.

Legendary opener Anjum Chopra highlighted the mental strain on India’s batters. “After reaching individual milestones, concentration lapses affected both Smriti and Deepti. They took unnecessary aerial risks in high-pressure moments, which shifted momentum to England,” Chopra said.

India’s Strong Start Undone in Final Overs

India began the chase positively, with Mandhana first sharing a 125-run partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (70), followed by a 67-run stand with Deepti Sharma. The duo anchored the innings, keeping India in the hunt. But after Mandhana’s dismissal, India’s momentum faltered.

Needing 55 runs from 53 balls in the final overs, India was left with a nerve-wracking 14 off the last over. Although Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur showed fight, they could not steer India past the line, illustrating the cruel unpredictability of cricket under pressure.

Heather Knight’s Brilliance Guides England

England’s total of 288/8 was propelled by Heather Knight’s magnificent 109 off 91 balls, supported by Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 38. Knight’s innings, featuring 15 fours and a six, provided England a strong platform after an initial 73-run opening stand. Despite India’s exceptional bowling—particularly Deepti Sharma’s 4/51—England managed to maintain composure, proving their experience in pressure situations.

Deepti’s off-spin triggered a mini-collapse in England’s middle order, but India struggled to capitalize in the closing stages of the chase, underlining how crucial timing and risk management are in high-stakes matches.

Missed Opportunities and the Mental Game

Mandhana, battling cramps and a slow start, scored her second consecutive half-century, while Kaur’s 70 showcased intelligent strike rotation and calculated aggression. Yet, the high-pressure shots played by Mandhana and Deepti during critical junctures proved costly. Deepti’s attempted slog sweep against Sophie Ecclestone at a crucial stage resulted in a catch at deep mid-wicket, sealing England’s victory.

The loss marks India’s third consecutive defeat in the tournament, raising questions about the mental fortitude required in crunch situations. With only matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh remaining, India’s semifinal hopes hang by a thread, making strategy, composure, and execution more vital than ever.

Impact on India’s World Cup 2025 Campaign

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed the team’s frustration, saying, “We had it in the bag. After the last five overs slipped away, it was heartbreaking. This is our third straight loss after being so close.” India now faces a virtual knockout against New Zealand, with semifinals qualification dependent not only on victories but also on favorable outcomes elsewhere.

The Indore heartbreak underscores a vital lesson: even when senior batters anchor the innings, high-pressure moments can define the outcome. For Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, it was a stark reminder of the fine margins in elite cricket.