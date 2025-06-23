Why Indian-Origin Yash Vagadia Fielded For Ben Stokes During ENG vs IND Test At Headingley

An unexpected moment at Headingley has introduced cricket fans to a promising name—Yash Vagadia. The 21-year-old Indian-origin cricketer made headlines when he briefly took the field for England, replacing skipper Ben Stokes during India’s second innings. But who is Vagadia, and how did he end up in England whites during a marquee Test match?

A Surprise Appearance That Sparked Curiosity

During Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds, viewers were momentarily puzzled to see a fresh, unfamiliar face donning England colours. Yash Vagadia, not part of England’s official 14-member squad, stepped in as a substitute fielder when Ben Stokes left the field after the seventh over of India’s second innings.

With India at 22/1, Vagadia’s brief on-field appearance stirred intrigue across social media, prompting searches and questions about this mystery player who seemingly came out of nowhere.

Who Is Yash Vagadia? Rising Star From Yorkshire

Born in Newcastle to Indian parents, Yash Vagadia is a promising young talent within England’s domestic circuit. The right-handed batter and occasional off-spinner currently plays for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, having risen through the ranks from Under-14 to captain of the Academy and Under-18 sides.

He is also a student of biology and chemistry at Durham University and signed a rookie professional contract with Yorkshire in 2022. Vagadia’s senior debut came in the 2024 Royal London One-Day Cup against Warwickshire, although he’s yet to feature in first-class cricket.

Yash Vagadia Career Stats (As of June 2025)

Team & FormatMatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate

Yorkshire (List A) 2 22 11.00 62.85

Yorkshire 2nd XI (Red-ball) 28 1375 34.37 63.80

Yorkshire 2nd XI (T20) 24 378 21.00 129.45

While his List A numbers are yet to shine, Vagadia has been a consistent performer in the second XI setup, showcasing potential across red-ball and T20 formats.

Why Was Yash Vagadia Allowed to Field for England?

Despite not being in England’s playing squad, Vagadia was named among the designated 12th men for the Headingley Test—an honour given to select local players from Yorkshire. Alongside teammates Jawad Akhtar and Noah Kelly, Vagadia was drafted to assist with fielding duties, a move aimed at giving young talents a glimpse into the demands and culture of international cricket.

It wasn't the first time either. Vagadia was part of England's support group during the 2023 Ashes Test at Headingley, further underscoring his growing stature within domestic cricket.

Yorkshire CCC proudly announced the involvement of its young stars on social media:

"Great to see Yorkshire’s own Jawad Akhtar, Noah Kelly & Yash Vagadia sharing 12th man duties for the #ENGvIND Test here at Headingley," the club wrote on X.

Symbol of Diversity and Aspiration

Yash Vagadia’s short stint on the field might not have impacted the scoreboard, but it left a symbolic mark. An Indian-origin cricketer fielding for England against India in a high-stakes Test match paints a powerful picture of cricket’s multicultural fabric in the UK.

His appearance also speaks to England’s deep-rooted domestic talent development system, which regularly exposes young, local players to elite cricket environments through such initiatives.

Match Context: Day 3 Drama Continues

While Vagadia’s cameo stole attention off the field, the cricketing action remained intense. England had posted 465, riding on Ollie Pope’s superb 106, but India replied strongly. Jasprit Bumrah’s 5/83 gave the visitors a slender six-run lead. As India began their second innings, KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan built a 66-run stand before Stokes struck late, removing Sudharsan and bringing England back into the contest.

India, however, still held a 96-run lead by stumps, setting up a gripping finale for Day 4.