Why Is India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Not Playing In IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I In Nottingham?

England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first women's T20I against India in Trent Bridge, Nottingham on July 28, Saturday.

Speaking at the toss, Nat Sciver-Brunt said that England have opted for a heavy pace attack for the series opener.

"Looks like a good wicket, I've played a lot of cricket here. Excited to get going with a fairly heavy pace attack," the England skipper said.

On the other hand, opening batter Smriti Mandhana is leading India in the first T20I in the absence of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. N Shree Charani is making her debut for India while there is a comeback for spin all-rounder Sneh Rana after two years out of the T20I side.

Why Is Harmanpreet Kaur Not Playing In 1st T20I?

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested for the first T20I against England as a precautionary measure following a head injury.

"Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested for the first T20I against England Women in Nottingham as a precautionary measure following a head injury sustained during the T20 Warm-up match against ECB Select XI," the BCCI Women said in a post on X.

"She's being closely monitored by the medical team and is recovering well. Smriti Mandhana is leading the side in her absence," it added.

Playing XIs For IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani