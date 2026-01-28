Why is India struggling to win matches in Test cricket? Rahul Dravid explains

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid has offered insight into India’s recent dip in Test cricket form, linking it to the increasing pressure created by the World Test Championship (WTC) and the growing emphasis on result-oriented pitches.

WTC Pressure Changing the Nature of Test Cricket

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Dravid explained that the WTC points system has altered how teams approach Test matches, particularly at home. According to him, earlier the focus was on winning series, but the WTC has shifted attention to winning every single Test match. “The importance of getting result-oriented wickets has become much more. In the old days, you just had to win a series against the team; you were not looking to win every Test match,” Dravid said.

Dravid pointed out that the increased urgency to produce results has led to pitches that offer greater assistance to bowlers. He believes this trend has played a role in India’s recent batting struggles and is not confined to Indian conditions alone.

“Today, the pressure on home teams to win all the games has increased because of the World Test Championship. That’s why you are seeing slightly more wickets, which are favouring the bowlers too much, not only in India, but everywhere,” he added.

Dravid Reflects on His Coaching Experience

Drawing from his own experience as India’s coach during the WTC era, Dravid admitted that the pressure of securing points often influenced decisions around pitch preparation. While teams do not want to go to extremes, results inevitably become the priority, especially in home series. “I have certainly seen that the pressure of those points has at times made you ask for result-oriented wickets. No one wants to go to extremes, but results are important, particularly in your home games,” Dravid noted.

India’s Mixed WTC 2025-27 Campaign So Far

India’s journey in the ongoing WTC 2025-27 cycle has been inconsistent. The team displayed resilience by drawing a 2-2 series against England and followed it up with a dominant 2–0 home whitewash of the West Indies. However, a disappointing 2-0 home series loss to South Africa dented their campaign significantly.

Currently placed sixth on the WTC points table, India will need a strong turnaround in the upcoming series to stay in contention for a place in the 2027 final.