Why Is Mohammed Siraj Trending Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement?

With the Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement just minutes away, all eyes are on Team India’s final 15. Among the many talking points, the biggest trend on social media is around pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj, whose participation in the tournament is under doubt. Speculation is rife that Siraj may be rested by the selectors after his incredible workload during the recently concluded India vs England five-Test series. Siraj bowled the highest number of overs among Indian pacers in the series, often carrying the attack single-handedly on docile wickets. His spells were critical in helping India claw back and eventually manage a 2-2 series draw, a result hailed as a gritty success against the English side.

However, the physical toll has been evident. Earlier this year, Siraj also missed the prestigious Champions Trophy 2025 due to team combination and fitness concerns, fueling debates about whether he is being overworked under India’s jam-packed calendar. Siraj was the only bowler among both the squads that played all 5 Tests in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.With the Asia Cup set to be played in the T20I format in the UAE from September 9 to 28, selectors led by Ajit Agarkar might feel it is wiser to manage the fast bowler’s workload, keeping the larger picture in mind.

India has a ready pool of fast-bowling options, including Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh, which gives the team management flexibility to rotate resources. Resting Siraj now could ensure he remains fresh for the bigger challenge the 2026 T20 World Cup.

For now, his potential exclusion remains the most talked-about storyline ahead of India’s squad announcement.

2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup Full Schedule

September 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 10 - India vs UAE, Dubai

September 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 12 - Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai

September 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

September 14 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

September 15 - UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China, Dubai

September 16 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 17 - Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai

September 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 19 - India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 20 – B1 vs B2, Dubai

September 21 – A1 vs A2, Dubai

September 23 – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi

September 24 – A1 vs B2, Dubai

September 25 – A2 vs B2, Dubai

September 26 – A1 vs B1, Dubai

September 28 – Final, Dubai