Why is Rajat Patidar not captaining RCB vs PBKS in IPL 2026 and who is the new captain?

The 61st match of the Indian Premier League 2026 season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings brought an unexpected leadership change for the Bengaluru franchise. Wicketkeeper batsman Jitesh Sharma walked out for the toss as the new captain for RCB instead of Rajat Patidar. Punjab Kings won the flip of the coin and elected to field first on a lively Dharamsala surface.

The Reason Behind Patidar's Absence and Team Changes

Rajat Patidar is missing the game to rest and recover, though the team management expects him to return to the playing eleven very soon for their upcoming fixture in Hyderabad. In his absence, Jitesh Sharma has taken over the captaincy duties alongside his wicketkeeping role.

Addressing the leadership role and squad adjustments at the toss, the newly appointed RCB captain Jitesh Sharma shared crucial updates regarding Patidar's fitness and the tactical changes made to the line up.

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"We would have loved to bowl first, but the wicket is good and should play well for 40 overs. Rajat is doing fantastic and we should see him in Hyderabad. Every game is important, this win can change a lot for us and other teams. Suyash replaces Rajat and Romario replaces Duffy," Sharma stated.

Shreyas Iyer Marks Historic Milestone for Punjab Kings

On the opposition side, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer celebrated a massive personal landmark, walking out for his 100th match as an IPL captain. Punjab made two strategic changes to their bowling unit, bringing in left arm spinner Harpreet Brar and express fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to exploit the Dharamsala conditions.

Reflecting on his milestone match and the tactical outlook, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer detailed his mindset for the high pressure encounter.

"We're going to bowl. I'm not going by the stats, we're clearly seeing how the games pan out. If we bat and bowl well, the toss doesn't matter. I seriously had no clue that this was my 100th game as a captain but it feels great. It feels like a great opportunity for me to win my 100th game (as captain). The bowling has been fantastic, but there are pressure moments where you need to execute and so you can't change the past, nor you can't anticipate the future. The beauty is to stay in the moment and see the moment and enjoy the pressure. Two changes for us (Harpreet) Brar and Lockie (Ferguson) come in," Iyer explained.

Head to Head Record and Pitch Conditions

Statistically, Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight historic advantage over Punjab Kings, securing victory in 19 out of their 37 previous encounters. This match marks the first time the two teams are facing each other in the 2026 edition. During the 2025 season, RCB suffered one defeat against PBKS before stringing together three consecutive victories over them to ultimately clinch their maiden IPL championship title.

The pitch report from Dharamsala suggests a balanced contest. The track historically offers good bounce and seam movement for fast bowlers, yet it remains a high scoring venue where batsmen can flourish once they settle in. While the RCB bowling unit boasts in form pacers like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, PBKS might need to rely on a different tactical blueprint given that their frontline fast bowlers have struggled to find consistent form lately.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (w/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.