Why is Ruturaj Gaikwad struggling in IPL 2026? R Ashwin reveals reason for CSK captain's failure - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five times champions, have had a rocky start to their IPL 2026 campaign, and at the center of the storm is their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad. With only 82 runs in six matches at a dismal average of 13.67, Ruturaj's form has become a major talking point.

The latest setback came in CSK’s 10-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday in Hyderabad. SRH posted a competitive 194/9, thanks to brisk half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen.

In the chase, young opener Ayush Mhatre provided a explosive start with a quick 30 off 13 balls, putting CSK in a strong position during the powerplay. However, after Mhatre’s dismissal, the innings lost momentum, and CSK could only reach 184/8. Gaikwad himself scored 19 off 13 balls before falling.

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Ashwin Gives His Take On Ruturaj's Struggles

Veteran Indian spinner and former CSK star Ravichandran Ashwin, analysing the game on JioHotstar, delivered a blunt assessment of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s struggles. He pointed out that the match against SRH presented the perfect opportunity for the CSK captain to regain his rhythm.

"It was the best chance for him to score runs. He didn’t need to take risks or score at a fast pace because of the way Ayush Mhatre started. They were running away with the powerplay. It was right there for Ruturaj to take some time, score some runs, and come back into form," Ashwin said.

"After Ayush Mhatre’s wicket, Ruturaj got a very good ball; it’s not easy to beat him on the pull. I just feel he is under immense pressure, and his mind appears to be a bit cluttered," he added.



The Weight Of Captaincy And Form Slump

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s lean patch comes at a time when CSK started the IPL 2026 season with three straight losses against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru before bouncing back with wins over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The momentum was halted once again against SRH, putting renewed scrutiny on the leadership and batting of the 2021 IPL-winning captain.

Ashwin's observation highlights how the dual burden of captaincy and poor personal form appears to be affecting Gaikwad’s decision-making at the crease. The pressure of leading a high-profile franchise like CSK - especially in the post-Mahendra Singh Dhoni era - seems to have cluttered his mindset, leading to uncharacteristic shot selection.

What Lies Ahead For CSK And Gaikwad

CSK's next IPL 2026 match is against Mumbai Indians on April 23, a crucial encounter that could define their season.

With playoffs still within reach but the margin for error shrinking, Gaikwad will need to find a way to silence the noise, clear his mind, and deliver the kind of consistent starts that made him one of the most reliable openers in the IPL in previous seasons.