Why is Salman Ali Agha Captain? Ahmed Shehzad Questions Pakistan T20I Leadership After Asia Cup 2025

Former Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has sparked a heated debate in cricketing circles by questioning Salman Ali Agha’s T20I captaincy following Pakistan’s underwhelming performance in the 2025 Asia Cup. Shehzad’s candid remarks have intensified discussions around team selection, leadership suitability, and Pakistan cricket’s broader administrative challenges.

Salman Ali Agha’s Rocky Asia Cup Campaign

Despite his reputation as a promising middle-order batsman, Salman Ali Agha struggled to make an impact in the Asia Cup 2025. Across seven matches, he managed just 72 runs at an average of 12, with a strike rate of 80.89. His inability to convert starts into meaningful contributions came under the spotlight as Pakistan fell short against arch-rivals India in the final, losing by five wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“Salman Ali Agha is a good player, but it is difficult for him to make a place in T20 cricket, yet he has been made the captain,” Shehzad remarked during a television appearance, reflecting growing skepticism about his leadership credentials in the shortest format.

From Tri-Series Success to Asia Cup Woes

Interestingly, Salman Ali Agha’s T20 credentials are not entirely lacking. During the T20I tri-series against UAE and Afghanistan, he scored 109 runs in five matches, including a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 118.47. This performance had initially justified his inclusion in the squad and supported his elevation to captaincy.

However, the Asia Cup performances highlighted a stark inconsistency, raising questions about the timing and rationale behind his leadership appointment. Analysts now argue whether Pakistan’s top brass rushed to assign captaincy responsibilities to a player still finding his footing in T20 cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board Under Scrutiny

Adding fuel to the fire, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is facing criticism for holding dual roles as PCB Chairman and Interior Minister. Cricket legend Shahid Afridi has publicly urged Naqvi to relinquish one position, stressing that the dual responsibilities compromise the board’s effectiveness.

Afridi highlighted the importance of having competent advisers and a focused leadership team, particularly after Pakistan’s disappointing run in the Asia Cup, where India defeated them in all three encounters. The debate now extends beyond the captaincy to administrative efficiency and decision-making in Pakistan cricket.

Upcoming Challenges: South Africa Series

Pakistan will next host South Africa in a comprehensive series spanning two Tests, three T20Is, and three ODIs, scheduled from October 12 to November 8. With Salman Ali Agha expected to feature, questions about leadership and form will dominate discussions.

The squad includes stalwarts such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, and emerging talents like Abrar Ahmed and Faisal Akram, setting the stage for crucial performances that could redefine Pakistan’s T20 strategy.

Leadership Debate Intensifies

Shehzad’s criticism is not isolated. Former cricketers, analysts, and fans continue to debate whether Pakistan’s T20 captaincy choices are based on merit, consistency, or political considerations within the PCB. The spotlight on Salman Ali Agha underscores a broader concern: Are Pakistan’s leadership structures aligned with performance, or are they compromising competitive edge in crucial tournaments?

As Pakistan prepares for high-stakes encounters, the dual questions of player suitability and administrative competence remain at the forefront. The next few matches, particularly against South Africa, will serve as a litmus test for Salman Ali Agha’s leadership and Pakistan cricket’s resilience.