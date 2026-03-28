"Why is she treated like the Queen at Lord's?": Pakistan cricketer faces PCB show-cause notice over CM Maryam Nawaz tweet

Star Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has landed in trouble with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after a controversial post on social media about Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The board has issued him a show cause notice, alleging he may have violated the rules in his central contract. The incident has cast a shadow over the start of the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Naseem is representing the Rawalpindi Pindiz, one of the two new franchises introduced this season.

The Controversy on X

The issue began when a post from Naseem’s X account appeared to criticize Maryam Nawaz. Reacting to a PCB update, the pacer wrote, "Why is she treated like the Queen at Lord’s?" The remark seemingly questioned the special attention and protocol provided to the Chief Minister.

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While the post was deleted shortly after going viral, a subsequent message appeared on Naseem’s account claiming the profile had been hacked and later recovered. However, the PCB remains unconvinced by this explanation. About a day later, the board stated that Naseem had violated its media policy and the terms of his contract. While the exact rule was not specified, it is believed to relate to a code of conduct clause regarding player behavior on public platforms.

The fastest hacking unhacking happened today. Naseem shah created history. pic.twitter.com/1uF2wWNIMB — Moments & memories (@momentmemori) March 26, 2026

Sensitivity Surrounding PSL 2026

The situation is particularly sensitive because PSL 2026 is currently taking place without spectators. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated the decision was made to save fuel during the ongoing West Asia crisis and issues related to the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the "no fans" policy, the opening match at Gaddafi Stadium saw several high profile guests. Maryam Nawaz was observed arriving with a massive security convoy and later interacting with players from both the Lahore Qalandars and the Hyderabad Kingsmen. This perceived double standard appears to have been the catalyst for the social media outburst.

Impact on Pakistan Cricket

The PCB is expected to decide on further action after receiving Naseem’s formal response to the show cause notice. This disciplinary move comes at a time when the PSL is already facing embarrassment, as veteran commentators have reportedly been lured away by the scale and prestige of IPL 2026.

For Naseem Shah, who was recently seen fielding during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Pallekele, this administrative friction adds to a growing list of challenges for Pakistan's elite cricketers under the current board leadership.