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Why is Will Pucovski suing Brighton Grammar school and what are the details of his 2014 concussion lawsuit?

Former Australia Test batter Will Pucovski has initiated legal proceedings against his past school, stating that a severe concussion sustained during an Australian rules football practice session at the age of 16 was handled improperly and initiated the health complications that cut short his cricket journey.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
Why is Will Pucovski suing Brighton Grammar school and what are the details of his 2014 concussion lawsuit?
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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