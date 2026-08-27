/Why is Will Pucovski suing Brighton Grammar school and what are the details of his 2014 concussion lawsuit?

Former Australia Test batter Will Pucovski has initiated legal proceedings against his past school, stating that a severe concussion sustained during an Australian rules football practice session at the age of 16 was handled improperly and initiated the health complications that cut short his cricket journey. Legal representatives for Pucovski lodged a statement of claim directed at Melbourne private school Brighton Grammar within the Victorian Supreme Court. At 28 years of age, he demands financial compensation concerning the extended impacts of the head trauma experienced back in 2014. The claims detailed within the documentation remain untested in a court of law, and Brighton Grammar has yet to submit a defense.
The event transpired while Pucovski represented the second XVIII Australian rules football squad of Brighton Grammar. Based on the court filing, the group endured a severe defeat facing Scotch College prior to receiving instructions that their upcoming practice would demand exceptional physical effort. Legal counsel for Pucovski asserts that participants received orders to display heightened aggression stemming from what management viewed as an unacceptable display. The claim specifies that Pucovski perceived the objective of the session as requiring participants to direct aggression toward one another and that they had essentially "deserved physical pain".
Incident Details And Alleged Protocol Failings
During an intense full contact drill, Pucovski was reportedly subjected to a sling tackle before his head hit the knee of a fellow student, which left him unconscious. Helpers assisted him off the pitch, yet the statement of claim indicates he was subsequently asked whether he felt capable of continuing and rejoined the practice, which included additional tackling exercises. His legal team contends that Brighton Grammar neglected to organize a proper medical evaluation, handle the injury correctly, or adhere to established concussion and first aid guidelines.
Pucovski previously recalled the event, mentioning that helpers walked him to the boundary before his coach inquired if he wished to resume training. 'I am like "Yeah". So I just went and trained for the rest of the day,' Pucovski said at a Lord's Taverners function in July. He categorized the moment as 'probably the biggest day of my life' because his physical state never returned to normal afterward.
Symptoms And Career Impact
Health complications intensified across subsequent days. The court document notes that Pucovski suffered from headaches and vision disturbances before receiving a concussion diagnosis. Later on, he experienced nausea and his parents transported him to Cabrini Hospital, where medical professionals instructed him to halt physical exertion and remain away from school.
His lawyers argue that the impact generated a continuous traumatic brain injury from which he never completely recovered, rendering him increasingly susceptible to severe reactions from later head knocks. The event at Brighton Grammar marked the initial occurrence in a complex pattern of head traumas for one of the most promising batting talents in Australian cricket. Pucovski ultimately accumulated 13 recorded concussions, with the final instance occurring during a Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania in March 2024 when a delivery from Riley Meredith struck his helmet.
An expert medical panel subsequently advised Pucovski to cease playing, prompting his retirement announcement in April 2025. Pucovski featured in a single Test match for Australia, playing against India at the SCG in January 2021 and contributing 62 runs on debut. He concluded his first class career with 2,350 runs across 36 matches at an average of 45.19, featuring seven centuries alongside a top score of 255 not out. Well known attorney Peter Gordon acts as legal representation for Pucovski, while Brighton Grammar stated it cannot offer comments while the issue sits before the courts.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.