Why Jasprit Bumrah is sidelined for India’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener against USA? Will he play next game? Know

India begins its T20 World Cup 2026 campaign at the iconic Wankhede Stadium under a cloud of injury concerns. The most significant blow is the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the opening clash against the USA due to viral fever.

Captain's Perspective and Conditions

After losing the toss and being put in to bat, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed confidence despite the absence of his strike bowler. Familiar with the local conditions, Yadav noted that the Wankhede surface looked promising but acknowledged the unique atmosphere of a home World Cup.

"We were looking to bat first. It looks good here. I played a lot of cricket here. There's a wind around as well, so I don't think there'll be a lot of dew later on," Suryakumar stated. Regarding the absence of key players, he added, "We have Washington Sundar missing out, Sanju Samson missing out. Unfortunately Jasprit Bumrah is not well so Mohammed Siraj is playing."

Squad Changes and Substitutions

The inclusion of Mohammed Siraj marks a major milestone for the pacer, who has not featured in India's T20I plans for nearly two years. Siraj was brought into the tournament squad as a late replacement for Harshit Rana, who was sidelined by a knee injury. While the management considered drafting a player from the India A circuit, they ultimately prioritized Siraj's veteran experience for the high-pressure environment of a World Cup.

Confirmed Playing XIs

India (Playing XI):

Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy.

United States of America (Playing XI):

Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Match Outlook

With Bumrah unavailable, the onus falls on Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj to utilize the early wind and swing. The spin department will be led by Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel, while the batting lineup features explosive youngsters like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, supporting the captain in what is expected to be a "wild" atmosphere in Mumbai.