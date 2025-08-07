Why Jasprit Bumrah Skipped Crucial Tests Against England – Irfan Pathan Questions Workload Management

In what was expected to be a defining Test series between India and England, one narrative has stirred up heated debate among fans and experts alike — the performance and availability of Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace spearhead. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has publicly criticised Bumrah for what he terms a “pick and choose” approach during the five-match Test series in England, questioning both his commitment and the team management’s workload strategy.

Bumrah’s Partial Participation Raises Eyebrows

Ahead of the high-stakes series, the BCCI had announced that Jasprit Bumrah would not feature in all five Tests, citing workload management. As it unfolded, Bumrah played only three out of five Tests — missing the final two at Edgbaston and The Oval, where India remarkably turned the series around and secured victories.

While he bagged 14 wickets in three appearances, including two five-wicket hauls at Headingley and Lord’s, his overall impact fell short of expectations. Pathan, unimpressed by the strategic rotation, questioned Bumrah’s absence from key fixtures and suggested that the pacer didn't rise to the occasion when India needed him most.

“There were moments, like when a sixth over was needed. I spoke about this during commentary as well. Joe Root had been dismissed by him 11 times, and in that Lord’s Test, Bumrah bowled just five overs. Just one more could have made a difference,” Pathan remarked on his YouTube channel.

A Tale of Two Innings: Standout Starts, Silent Finishes

Pathan broke down Bumrah’s outings with sharp analysis. In the first Test at Headingley, Bumrah began strongly with a five-wicket haul in the first innings. However, when the match hung in the balance, defending a target of 371 runs, he went wicketless. England chased down the target — their second-highest fourth-innings chase at home — raising concerns about India’s bowling depth and Bumrah’s inability to apply pressure in crunch moments.

Similarly, at Lord’s, Bumrah’s initial five-wicket spell etched his name on the honours board, but his inability to sustain momentum in the second innings — managing only two wickets — allowed England to seize control. His final appearance in Manchester was notably underwhelming, returning with just two scalps while England piled on 669 runs in their first innings.

"He'll Get 6/10" – Pathan's Harsh Rating Sparks Debate

While Bumrah’s supporters highlight his wicket tally and early-match breakthroughs, Irfan Pathan was unsparing in his assessment. Calling on the expectations placed upon a senior bowler and leader of the attack, Pathan rated Bumrah just six out of ten for the series.

“You’re the No.1 ranked bowler in the world. That comes with responsibility. When matches are on the line, you’re expected to deliver. In all three Tests he played, India didn’t win. That says something.”

Team Management Also In the Line of Fire

Pathan didn’t just single out Bumrah. He also took a dig at the Indian team management for being overly cautious with his workload.

“I’ve always been against this ‘pick and choose’ mentality. If a player is fit and firing, and the team needs him, he should play. Managing fitness is important, but not at the cost of match-winning opportunities,” he added.

Is Bumrah’s Management Hurting Team India?

The debate over workload vs. performance continues to simmer in Indian cricket. While it is common for fast bowlers to be rotated to avoid injuries, selectively missing critical matches — especially when the series is still alive — doesn’t sit well with fans or former players.

The question now is whether India’s most lethal pacer is being overprotected or underperforming under pressure. Either way, Jasprit Bumrah's England tour will be remembered as one of what could have been, rather than what was delivered.