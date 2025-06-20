Why Joe Root Is The Biggest Threat To India In The Upcoming Test Series?

As India and England gear up for their much-anticipated Test series opener at Headingley, one name stands out as the most formidable challenge for the Indian bowling unit: Joe Root. The former England captain and modern-day great remains the bedrock of England’s red-ball lineup and poses the biggest threat to India’s hopes of a strong start to the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Unrivalled Form in World Test Championship

Joe Root has been in sublime form throughout the ongoing WTC 2023–25 cycle. With 1,968 runs to his name at an average of over 54, Root has not only been consistent but also dominant across varying conditions. His ability to anchor innings, accelerate when needed, and outlast quality attacks makes him England’s most dependable run machine.

A Nightmare for Indian Bowlers

Root’s record against India is not just good, it’s elite. In 30 Test matches, he has scored 2,846 runs at an average exceeding 58, including 10 centuries. Some of his finest performances have come against India, whether at home or in subcontinental conditions.

Even during India’s dominant 2024 series at home, Root was one of the few English players to resist collapse, showcasing his adaptability to spin and reverse swing alike. His footwork against Indian spinners and composure against pacers like Bumrah and Shami make him the most complete batter in England’s ranks.

Motivated by Milestones and Legacy

Joe Root is on the cusp of rewriting the history books. He’s closing in on Ricky Ponting’s tally of 13,378 Test runs and could surpass Rahul Dravid’s run total against India during this series. His quest to solidify his place among the all-time greats makes this series more than just another bilateral contest for the Yorkshireman; it’s legacy-defining.

India’s Game Plan Must Center Around Root

From a strategic standpoint, India must treat Root’s wicket as the key to cracking the English lineup. While England’s “Bazball” approach encourages aggression and risk, Root remains the glue that holds the innings together. His discipline often allows others around him, like Brook or Stokes, to play freely.

Bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, who has dismissed Root 9 times in Tests, will be crucial in setting the tone. Field placements, reverse swing, and sustained pressure will be needed to unsettle Root early, something India failed to do consistently in previous encounters.