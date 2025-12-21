Why KKR Went All-In For Cameron Green At The IPL 2026 Auction; Abhishek Nayar Explains

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar has come out in strong defence of the franchise’s record-breaking investment in Cameron Green, calling the Australian a crucial long-term signing as KKR plan for life after Andre Russell. Green was the marquee name of the IPL 2026 Auction, where KKR secured him for ₹25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history and the third-costliest purchase overall.

‘We had to go all out for Cameron Green’

Explaining the franchise’s aggressive bidding strategy, Nayar said KKR were clear about their priorities and were not bothered by the price tag. Speaking to JioStar, he revealed that securing Green was non-negotiable. “There was no point saving money. If we had it, we spent it. Cameron Green is extremely important for us. With Andre Russell gone, we needed someone who could take the franchise forward, and we felt Green was that player,” Nayar said.

Top-order role and long-term vision

Nayar also outlined how KKR plan to use Green in the upcoming season, identifying him as a key top-order batter capable of providing consistency across the tournament. “We see Cameron batting in the top three. He’s someone who can score 500 runs in a season. He’s done it before in the IPL, and he solves multiple problems for us,” he added.

Highlighting a pattern behind KKR’s past success, Nayar noted that strong performances from the top order have often been decisive. “Whenever our top three have scored more than 400 runs, we’ve had successful seasons. That’s the model we’re backing again,” he said.

Missing out on Venkatesh Iyer

Nayar also addressed KKR’s unsuccessful attempt to re-sign Venkatesh Iyer, who was eventually picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. “Venkatesh has been a franchise player for us. We tried to get him back and felt the auction dynamics could work in our favour, but RCB went hard again. He’s been phenomenal for KKR, and I wish him all the best in his new IPL journey,” Nayar concluded.

With Cameron Green now central to KKR’s rebuild, the franchise appears committed to a future-focused approach as they look to remain competitive in the post-Russell era.