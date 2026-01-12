Why KL Rahul At No.6 Makes Sense: Irfan Pathan Breaks Down India’s ODI Strategy

India began their ODI series against New Zealand with a victory in the opening match, but beyond the result, one tactical decision sparked widespread debate: KL Rahul batting at No.6. Fans questioned whether the move was too conservative for a player long regarded as a top-order batter. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has now offered a detailed explanation, shedding light on the thinking behind the decision.

1st ODI Summary: India Edge Past New Zealand

The first ODI, played in Vadodara, turned into a tense chase for India. New Zealand posted a competitive total close to the 300-run mark, putting pressure on India’s batting lineup. In reply, Virat Kohli once again anchored the innings with a masterful knock, narrowly missing out on a century as he fell for 93. Shubman Gill provided solid support at the top, while the middle order ensured India stayed in control despite a few late hiccups.

With the match heading into the final overs, KL Rahul walked in at No.6 and calmly guided the chase, rotating the strike and picking his moments before finishing the game in style. India eventually crossed the line with a few overs to spare, taking a 1–0 lead in the three-match series.

Why KL Rahul Batted at No.6: Irfan Pathan Explains

Following the match, Irfan Pathan addressed the growing chatter around Rahul’s batting position on his YouTube channel. "When KL Rahul bats, people often ask why he is batting so low. But we need to keep in mind that the rule has now changed because the ball reverses slightly after the 34th over. If the ball doesn’t reverse, it is slow. In those situations, a technically correct batter makes a difference. Other batters were getting slightly troubled in the first ODI, but Rahul was well in control. Rahul showed what his approach was when he kept taking singles. It was predicted he would target the 49th over and sealed the game with two fours, followed by a six,” Irfan Pathan said

Pathan on Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill

Pathan also praised Shreyas Iyer, who made a strong return to the ODI side. "Shreyas Iyer enjoyed a fruitful return and showed why he is a solid No.4. He can stand and hit big shots against spin, and it’s a big positive after that injury. Shubman Gill also had a good time in the middle. Gill struggled at the start and looked to take time. It’s understandable for a player who has struggled for runs in his last 10 innings, including Tests, T20Is and Vijay Hazare Trophy," Pathan said.

What This Means for India Going Forward

KL Rahul batting at No.6 appears to be a deliberate strategic move, not a temporary experiment. With ODIs increasingly being decided in the final 15 overs, India seems keen to place their most reliable technicians where pressure is highest.