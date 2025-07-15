Why KL Rahul Let Akash Deep Face the Fire at Lord’s – Aakash Chopra Breaks Down the Strategy

The third Test between India and England at Lord’s in the 2025 series delivered yet another dose of drama—this time, not with a dismissal, a century, or a collapse, but with a tactical choice. KL Rahul’s decision not to farm the strike while batting alongside nightwatchman Akash Deep triggered a wave of online criticism, raising questions about his cricketing acumen.

Rahul, who was at the crease with just over ten minutes left in the day’s play, chose to trust Akash Deep to survive the remaining deliveries. The gamble didn’t pay off in the traditional sense—Akash Deep was bowled off the 11th ball he faced. But according to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, the online outrage is not only misplaced, but deeply misinformed.

“That Is Just Common Sense” – Chopra Breaks It Down

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra offered a clear-eyed perspective on the incident. “Thirteen minutes were left. Personally, I am not a huge fan of nightwatchmen,” he began, before clarifying that even if one doesn't like the tactic, the criticism must be logical.

“When Akash Deep came, he had only one job—to survive and shield the next batter. If KL Rahul had found a single on the first ball of the last over, he had to take it. If he refuses the run and then gets out himself, that would be foolish. That is just common sense,” Chopra asserted, emphasizing basic match awareness.

Nightwatchman's Role Misunderstood by Fans

What turned this into a talking point was Akash Deep’s dismissal on the last ball of the day. Many fans saw this as a failure of the nightwatchman strategy and blamed Rahul for “exposing” a tailender. Chopra, however, believes this backlash was built on flawed assumptions.

“I am shocked beyond my understanding,” he said. “Either these are lockdown kids who haven’t seen or understood cricket properly, or they’re just trolling for the sake of it. Akash Deep did exactly what a nightwatchman is supposed to—he protected Pant from coming out late in the day. He survived for nearly two overs. That’s his job.”

Chopra didn’t hold back, calling the criticism “nameless and slightly shameless,” while reiterating that Akash Deep fulfilled the tactical brief.

Expert Insight: Risk vs Reward at Stumps

The final overs before stumps in Test cricket are always delicate. The nightwatchman concept is a longstanding tactic employed to protect specialist batters from risky late-evening spells when light, fatigue, or momentum can play a role. Rahul's decision not to farm the strike wasn’t negligence; it was trust in the plan.

Importantly, Rahul remained not out, preserving his wicket. Rishabh Pant, a more valuable middle-order asset, didn’t have to face a new ball under tough conditions. The strategy, in spirit, succeeded—though the optics suggested otherwise.

Why The Backlash Reflects a Wider Trend

This moment is emblematic of a growing gap between cricketing strategy and fan perception, especially in the social media age. As Chopra alluded, many fans seem to expect instant results and fail to grasp the subtleties of Test match tactics. In this case, the outrage may have been louder than the logic.