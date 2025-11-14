Why Kuldeep Yadav Might Skip IND vs SA 2nd Test In Guwahati: Inside His Surprise BCCI Leave Request

India’s premier wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has formally requested leave from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), citing a personal milestone that has been long overdue-his wedding, scheduled for the last week of November. While marriages are moments of joy, the timing of this ceremony has placed the team management in a tricky position ahead of the IND vs SA Test series, especially the second Test in Guwahati, starting November 22. The big question now dominating cricket circles: Why does Kuldeep Yadav not want to play the 2nd Test vs South Africa?

Wedding Plans Clash with Test Commitments

Kuldeep’s decision stems from an unavoidable personal commitment. As per reports from multiple outlets, including the Times of India, the spinner had originally planned to marry earlier this year. However, the IPL 2025 season extended due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, forcing him to postpone the ceremony.

Now, with an auspicious date finalised and close-knit preparations underway, Kuldeep has requested the BCCI for formal leave during the last week of November, a period that overlaps directly with the second Test and possibly the start of the ODI leg of the series.

Sources within the board confirmed:

“Kuldeep’s wedding is planned for the last week of November. The team management will assess when they will need his services before granting him the exact number of leaves.”

This makes it evident: Kuldeep is not stepping away due to lack of motivation or cricketing concerns—his absence is tied entirely to personal commitments.

Selection Debate Intensifies Ahead of IND vs SA Tests

Even before the wedding news surfaced, speculation was rife about Kuldeep Yadav’s place in the playing XI for the South Africa series. India’s current leadership, including captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, have shown a clear inclination towards multi-skilled all-rounders over specialist bowlers.

This directly impacts Kuldeep, who—despite his phenomenal wicket-taking ability—has often been overlooked due to his comparatively weaker batting and the team’s preference for more versatile options like Axar Patel.

Pitch Factors Further Complicate the Equation

The series opener at the Eden Gardens was expected to support spinners who bowl faster through the air. In such conditions, Axar Patel naturally edges ahead with his flatter trajectory, quicker pace variations, and superior batting depth—key aspects favoured by the current think-tank.

This further adds context to why Kuldeep may not feature in the XI, even if he stays with the squad.

Recent Form Hasn’t Helped Kuldeep’s Case

Kuldeep Yadav’s recent run hasn’t been his best. Released from the ODI squad in Australia specifically to prepare for the Test series, he played the India A vs South Africa A unofficial Test but managed only one wicket, raising fresh concerns about his match rhythm.

While he was exceptional earlier in the year—picking 12 wickets in 2 Tests against the West Indies—his lack of game time on turning tracks and limited backing from the team management have contributed to uncertainty around his selection.

He was dropped throughout India’s home Test season on rank turners last year and didn’t feature in the England tour either. The pattern signals that team management is unwilling to disrupt settled combinations unless pitch conditions are extremely favourable.

So Why Doesn’t Kuldeep Want to Play the 2nd Test?

The answer is straightforward and personal:

Kuldeep Yadav does not want to play the 2nd Test vs South Africa because his wedding—already delayed once—falls directly in that period, and he has formally requested leave from the BCCI.

With date, venue, and preparations aligned, missing the ceremony is not an option. For a player who has sacrificed personal events for national duty multiple times, this leave request is understandable and even expected.

Impact on India’s Combination

If Kuldeep is unavailable, India will almost certainly turn to Axar Patel as the third spinner. Kuldeep’s absence also impacts India’s bench strength, especially if the Guwahati pitch offers sharper turn than anticipated.

Nonetheless, with clarity emerging, team India may look to finalise their XI early to avoid last-minute uncertainty.