/Why MS Dhoni and CSK are reportedly bitter following failed stake negotiations

Throughout Indian Premier League 2026, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipated the return of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but the veteran legend ultimately failed to make a single appearance on the field. As attention now shifts toward the upcoming Indian Premier League 2027 auction and the subsequent tournament season, the future of the iconic player's career appears increasingly uncertain. Having maintained ties with Chennai Super Kings, often called CSK, since the very first season of the Indian Premier League in 2008, the former captain of India holds the status of the most capped player for the squad while also leading the run scoring charts for the Men in Yellow. The seasoned campaigner from Ranchi is currently navigating the final phase of his active playing days, and seeking a deeper connection with the franchise based in Chennai, he attempted to purchase an equity share in the organization, but the arrangement collapsed because the franchise administration rejected his proposed conditions according to media reports.