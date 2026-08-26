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Why MS Dhoni and CSK are reportedly bitter following failed stake negotiations

Throughout Indian Premier League 2026, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipated the return of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but the veteran legend ultimately failed to make a single appearance on the field following injury.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 10:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 10:16 AM IST
Why MS Dhoni and CSK are reportedly bitter following failed stake negotiations
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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