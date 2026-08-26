/Why MS Dhoni and CSK are reportedly bitter following failed stake negotiations

Throughout Indian Premier League 2026, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipated the return of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but the veteran legend ultimately failed to make a single appearance on the field. As attention now shifts toward the upcoming Indian Premier League 2027 auction and the subsequent tournament season, the future of the iconic player's career appears increasingly uncertain. Having maintained ties with Chennai Super Kings, often called CSK, since the very first season of the Indian Premier League in 2008, the former captain of India holds the status of the most capped player for the squad while also leading the run scoring charts for the Men in Yellow. The seasoned campaigner from Ranchi is currently navigating the final phase of his active playing days, and seeking a deeper connection with the franchise based in Chennai, he attempted to purchase an equity share in the organization, but the arrangement collapsed because the franchise administration rejected his proposed conditions according to media reports.
Details from CricBlogger revealed that the forty five year old player sought ownership participation, yet the directors refused to accept his terms. Initial proposals involved a twenty five percent acquisition by the star player, whereas the team owners countered with a mere three percent proposal. Subsequent adjustments lowered his demand to twenty percent, but management only raised their figure to four percent. During an additional sequence of talks, he suggested finalizing the transaction at an eighteen percent share, while the final figure put forward by the administration stopped at 5.5 percent.
Retentions And Injury Status
Financial retention prior to the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction secured his place on the roster for four crore rupees, yet physical setbacks prevented him from appearing in any fixtures for the Men in Yellow throughout the 2026 season of the lucrative tournament.
Behind The Scenes Friction
Information regarding the breakdown highlights a distinct divergence in perspectives between the involved factions. Regarding these financial exchanges, a source spoke to CricBlogger.
'Dhoni wanted to buy a stake. He wasn’t asking for it for free, but the CSK management thought otherwise,' a source was quoted as saying by CricBlogger.
Reports further indicate that conversations occurred primarily through spoken dialogue rather than official paperwork, meaning no formal written documents or binding agreements passed between the two sides. Consequently, this equity disagreement reportedly strained ties between the veteran athlete and the franchise management, leaving total ambiguity regarding whether the former skipper will ever take the field again for the five time Indian Premier League winners.
While CSK head coach is also yet to be decided , it is highly speculated that Brendon MCcullum can take the role.
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