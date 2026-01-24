Why Narendra Modi Stadium could be run-fest venue at T20 World Cup 2026? T20I stats & analysis

Narendra Modi Stadium (Motera, Ahmedabad) is no ordinary venue. The world’s largest cricket stadium by capacity has become a T20 powerhouse: big scores, packed stands, and night games where dew often reshapes the contest. Below is a deep, source-backed look at the stadium’s T20I profile: matches, runs, records, pitch behaviour, tactical takeaways and what teams should watch for at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Quick facts & context

Location/capacity: Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket stadium and India’s flagship venue.

T20 profile: The ground is regularly used for international T20S and high-profile T20 league games (including IPL fixtures), and has produced multiple 200+ team totals in recent years.

Matches, runs and big numbers

Highest T20I team totals: The ground registers very high T20 scores; India posted 234/4 in a T20I here (among the top T20I innings at the venue). Overall, the venue has produced multiple 220+ T20 innings in domestic/T20 matches too, showing its batter-friendly nature.

Leading batters at the venue: Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are among the most prolific batters in T20Is at Motera, and several big individual innings (including centuries in T20 and high 90s) have been logged at the ground. Ground leaderboards show repeat performers have exploited the true, short boundaries and batting conditions.

Typical T20 scoring environment: Recent seasons have seen an uptick in aggregate runs at Motera; trend data indicates high run rates across 2022-25, driven by flat decks and shortish boundaries.

Pitch behaviour & conditions (what the ball does)

Flat, batting-friendly surface: The stadium generally offers a true, even surface that rewards timing, especially under lights when the ball comes nicely onto the bat. This makes strokeplay and boundary hitting easier than at slower, lower-bounce Indian grounds.

Dew factor in night games: Dew is an important variable. Evening matches often see dew form and aid batting sides in the chase, bowlers (especially pacers) struggle to grip the ball late on, which makes defending totals harder. Teams chasing have repeatedly benefited from the ball skidding onto the bat during the second innings.

Spinners in the middle overs: While the surface is flat, quality spin (and variations) can still be effective in the middle overs if used smartly, subtle drift and accurate, tighter lines can slow scoring even on a placid deck. Teams that mix pace and spin well have had success controlling momentum.

Tactical implications for teams at the World Cup

Winning the toss matters, but the smart call depends on the context. Given the dew factor, captains often prefer to chase under lights. If conditions are humid and dew is likely, chasing gives a clear advantage; if the deck is dry and there's a chance of evening wind, batting first to post 200+ is still a legitimate strategy.

Powerplay aggression: Early scoring is rewarded at Motera. Teams that start aggressively (and smartly) in the first six overs can put the opposition on the back foot, but keep a plan for consolidating during the middle overs.

Bowling plans, variations and control: Pace bowlers must prepare for skidding conditions late; short-boundaries and dew make yorkers/variations essential. Spinners who can vary pace and use subtle flight often break partnerships in the middle overs.

Fielding & substitutes: With huge crowds and big outfields, anticipate long chases and the need for athletic boundary fielding. Teams should plan for specialist boundary riders and consider early use of the substitute/flexible bench if fatigue or overhead heat is a factor. (Context: stadium size and busy scheduling during tournaments.)

Who benefits most?

Power hitters & aggressive openers: Motera suits big-hitters and quick scorers who can exploit early pace and short boundaries.

Teams with depth: Given 200+ totals are common, squads with depth (6+ reliable batters) and multiple death-over specialists have an edge.

Bowlers with variations: Bowlers who have deceptive slower balls, cutters and wrist spin can be match-winners despite the batting pitch.

Matches in Ahmedabad - T20 World Cup 2026

Group Stage Matches

South Africa vs Canada - 9 February (Group D)

Afghanistan vs South Africa - 11 February (Group D)

New Zealand vs South Africa - 14 February (Group D)

India vs Netherlands - 18 February (Group A)

Super Eight Stage

Super 8 Match - 22 February (X1 vs X4)

Super 8 Match - 26 February (X3 vs X4)

Knockout / Final

The final (8 March 2026) is scheduled at Narendra Modi Stadium if Pakistan does not qualify for the final; otherwise, it could be shifted to Colombo as per ICC contingency planning.