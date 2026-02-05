Why Pakistan is boycotting India at T20 World Cup 2026: PM Shehbaz Sharif reveals real reason

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly confirmed Wednesday that Pakistan will forfeit their T20 World Cup match against India on February 15 in Colombo, framing the decision as a principled stand against what his government calls "politics in sports." The announcement marks the first official explanation from Pakistan's highest office for a boycott that threatens to strip the ICC of its most lucrative fixture—worth an estimated $250 million.

Addressing his cabinet in Islamabad, Sharif stated the government took a "very considered stance" and should "completely stand by Bangladesh" after the ICC expelled Bangladesh from the tournament. This is no ordinary pullout. Pakistan remains committed to playing the rest of the World Cup but refuses to face India specifically, creating an unprecedented scenario of selective participation that the ICC has warned undermines "sporting integrity."

Why Pakistan Is Backing Bangladesh's Battle

Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland after their government refused to let the team travel to India due to security concerns, demanding their matches be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka instead. When the ICC Board voted 14-2 to reject that proposal and remove Bangladesh entirely, Pakistan was one of just two dissenting voices—the other being Bangladesh itself.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister, accused the ICC of "double standards" favouring India, arguing that the governing body allowed India to avoid traveling to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy under a hybrid model but refused the same accommodation for Bangladesh. Naqvi termed Bangladesh's removal "an injustice" and said they "should play in the World Cup" as a major stakeholder.

This history matters. India hasn't played in Pakistan since 2008, and bilateral cricket between the two nations ended in 2013 outside ICC events. The hybrid model—where India plays Pakistan fixtures on neutral ground—has been the fragile compromise keeping rivalry matches alive. Pakistan now argues that compromise should extend to Bangladesh.

The Financial Weapon Pakistan Just Deployed

India-Pakistan clashes are cricket's cash cow. The 2021 T20 World Cup match between the rivals registered a record 167 million viewers, making it the most watched T20 international in history. Broadcasters, sponsors, and the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo all face massive revenue losses if the fixture collapses.

By walking away from this game—but only this game—Pakistan has weaponized cricket's biggest payday. The PCB is gambling that financial pressure will force the ICC to reconsider its Bangladesh stance or risk setting a precedent that could fracture future tournaments.

What Happens on February 15?

Here's the peculiar situation: the PCB still hasn't formally notified the ICC of the boycott. Despite the government's public declaration and Sharif's cabinet address, no official letter exists. The fixture technically remains on the schedule.

India, meanwhile, is proceeding as planned. The Indian team will travel to Colombo, fulfill all match-day formalities including the pre-match press conference, and be ready for the toss. If Pakistan doesn't show, match officials will award India a walkover and two points. Pakistan's net run rate will be penalized, but India's won't be affected.

This creates a zero-margin-for-error scenario for Pakistan in Group A. With only Namibia, Netherlands, and the USA remaining—all associate nations—Pakistan must win every single match to guarantee progression to the Super Eights. One slip could mean an early exit from a tournament they're attending but selectively playing.

The ICC's Response and What It Means

The ICC released a measured but firm statement warning that "selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event" and urged the PCB to consider "long-term implications for cricket in its own country." Translation: sanctions could follow if Pakistan proceeds.

But what leverage does the ICC really have? Expelling Pakistan—another full member—would only deepen the crisis. Financial penalties could escalate tensions. The governing body appears caught between upholding tournament integrity and avoiding a broader political fracture that could spill into future events.

There's also speculation about whether Pakistan might reverse course. Bangladesh holds general elections on February 12, three days before the India match. Some observers suggest PCB chairman Naqvi, described by critics as "more politician than cricket administrator," could use a new government in Dhaka as cover for a U-turn.