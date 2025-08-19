Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948317https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/why-pakistan-named-a-17-member-asia-cup-2025-squad-while-others-stick-to-15-players-2948317.html
NewsCricket
PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025

Why Pakistan Named A 17-Member Asia Cup 2025 Squad While Others Stick To 15 Players

Pakistan shocks cricket fans by naming a 17-member Asia Cup 2025 squad without stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, with Salman Ali Agha as captain and a mix of experienced pacers and emerging talent.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 12:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan left out of Pakistan’s 17-member Asia Cup 2025 squad, sparking widespread debate.
  • Salman Ali Agha appointed captain, with Mohammad Haris as wicket-keeper and pace attack led by Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali.
  • Pakistan to open campaign against Oman on September 12, face India on September 14, and UAE on September 17 in UAE-hosted Asia Cup 2025.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why Pakistan Named A 17-Member Asia Cup 2025 Squad While Others Stick To 15 Players

In a stunning move ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its 17-member squad, leaving out senior stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The announcement has sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, sparking intense debate among fans and experts alike.

Also Read: Ambati Rayudu On Virat Kohli: Fitness Icon, Cricket Legend, But...

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to September 28, with Pakistan drawn in Group A alongside India, UAE, and Oman. Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by a high-voltage clash with India on September 14, and their final group-stage match against UAE on September 17.

Salman Ali Agha to Lead Pakistan: Wicket-Keeping Duties for Mohammad Haris

In an unexpected twist, Salman Ali Agha has been named captain for the continental tournament, while Mohammad Haris will take charge behind the stumps as Pakistan’s primary wicket-keeper. The leadership shuffle reflects PCB’s intention to groom young talent and inject fresh energy into the team ahead of the marquee event.

Alongside the captain, seasoned pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali have made the squad, complemented by explosive batsman Fakhar Zaman and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. Emerging talents like Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, and Salman Mirza have also earned their spots, giving Pakistan a blend of experience and youth.

Asia Cup 2025 Selection Drama: Babar and Rizwan Snub

The omission of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has ignited heated debates among cricket enthusiasts. Babar, a consistent run-scorer and former captain, and Rizwan, one of Pakistan’s premier wicket-keeper-batsmen, have been central figures in Pakistan’s recent white-ball campaigns. Analysts suggest the decision could be aimed at testing bench strength and exploring alternative leadership options.

The Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025 is as follows: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufyan Moqim.

Pakistan’s Recent Asia Cup Form and Expectations

Pakistan’s campaign comes on the back of a disappointing Asia Cup 2023, where the team lost two of their three Super 4 matches in the ODI format, failing to reach the final. Historically, Pakistan finished as runners-up in 2022, losing to Sri Lanka in a thrilling finale. The 2025 edition offers a chance for redemption, especially with the UAE conditions favoring Pakistan’s pace attack.

The squad announcement also paves the way for Pakistan to prepare via a T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and UAE, allowing the team to find the right combinations and give the newcomers vital match experience.

Asia Cup Squad Rules and India’s Anticipation

Interestingly, there is no hard rule limiting Asia Cup squads to 15 players, unlike ICC tournaments. Teams are allowed to name 15-17 members, explaining Pakistan’s larger squad. India, meanwhile, is reportedly finalizing a 15-member squad, with the last spot contested among Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Iyer, and Washington Sundar. Fans eagerly await the BCCI press conference scheduled for August 19, which will reveal India’s final line-up.

The contrasting squad sizes have fueled debates about strategic planning, with PCB opting for depth and flexibility, while BCCI may focus on a clear playing XI strategy.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK