Why Pakistan Named A 17-Member Asia Cup 2025 Squad While Others Stick To 15 Players

In a stunning move ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its 17-member squad, leaving out senior stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The announcement has sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, sparking intense debate among fans and experts alike.

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to September 28, with Pakistan drawn in Group A alongside India, UAE, and Oman. Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by a high-voltage clash with India on September 14, and their final group-stage match against UAE on September 17.

Salman Ali Agha to Lead Pakistan: Wicket-Keeping Duties for Mohammad Haris

In an unexpected twist, Salman Ali Agha has been named captain for the continental tournament, while Mohammad Haris will take charge behind the stumps as Pakistan’s primary wicket-keeper. The leadership shuffle reflects PCB’s intention to groom young talent and inject fresh energy into the team ahead of the marquee event.

Alongside the captain, seasoned pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali have made the squad, complemented by explosive batsman Fakhar Zaman and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. Emerging talents like Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, and Salman Mirza have also earned their spots, giving Pakistan a blend of experience and youth.

Asia Cup 2025 Selection Drama: Babar and Rizwan Snub

The omission of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has ignited heated debates among cricket enthusiasts. Babar, a consistent run-scorer and former captain, and Rizwan, one of Pakistan’s premier wicket-keeper-batsmen, have been central figures in Pakistan’s recent white-ball campaigns. Analysts suggest the decision could be aimed at testing bench strength and exploring alternative leadership options.

The Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025 is as follows: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufyan Moqim.

Pakistan’s Recent Asia Cup Form and Expectations

Pakistan’s campaign comes on the back of a disappointing Asia Cup 2023, where the team lost two of their three Super 4 matches in the ODI format, failing to reach the final. Historically, Pakistan finished as runners-up in 2022, losing to Sri Lanka in a thrilling finale. The 2025 edition offers a chance for redemption, especially with the UAE conditions favoring Pakistan’s pace attack.

The squad announcement also paves the way for Pakistan to prepare via a T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and UAE, allowing the team to find the right combinations and give the newcomers vital match experience.

Asia Cup Squad Rules and India’s Anticipation

Interestingly, there is no hard rule limiting Asia Cup squads to 15 players, unlike ICC tournaments. Teams are allowed to name 15-17 members, explaining Pakistan’s larger squad. India, meanwhile, is reportedly finalizing a 15-member squad, with the last spot contested among Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Iyer, and Washington Sundar. Fans eagerly await the BCCI press conference scheduled for August 19, which will reveal India’s final line-up.

The contrasting squad sizes have fueled debates about strategic planning, with PCB opting for depth and flexibility, while BCCI may focus on a clear playing XI strategy.