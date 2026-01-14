Why Pakistan-Origin USA Cricketer Ali Khan’s India Visa For T20 World Cup 2026 Was Rejected

Just weeks before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, an unexpected off-field issue has thrown the USA’s campaign into uncertainty. Pakistan-born fast bowler Ali Khan revealed on Instagram that his Indian visa has been denied, raising questions over player availability, logistics, and preparation ahead of a high-profile tournament opener against India. The timing could not be more sensitive. The United States are scheduled to play three of their four Group A matches in India, starting with the curtain-raiser against hosts India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

Why Ali Khan Is Central to USA’s World Cup Plans

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ali Khan is not just another squad member. Born in Attock City, Punjab, he moved to the United States and became one of the faces of American cricket’s rapid rise. At 35, the right-arm pacer brings experience, control, and proven wicket-taking ability that few in the USA setup can match.

He has represented the USA in 15 ODIs and 18 T20 Internationals, and his performances at the 2024 T20 World Cup elevated his reputation globally. Dismissing India’s Rishabh Pant and Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman on the big stage showed his ability to deliver under pressure.

For a team aiming to compete against elite nations, Ali Khan’s role is tactical and psychological. His absence would force the USA to rethink bowling combinations, especially on Indian pitches where discipline and experience matter.

Why Was Ali Khan’s India Visa Denied?

No official explanation has been issued so far. However, multiple reports suggest that Ali Khan’s place of birth in Pakistan may have complicated the process, triggering extended security checks. Such delays are not unprecedented for players of Pakistani origin, even when they represent other nations.

With diplomatic sensitivities between India and Pakistan remaining strained, visa procedures have often become a secondary storyline around India-hosted events. The concern this time is the proximity to the World Cup, leaving little margin for administrative delays.

The International Cricket Council, which is overseeing logistics for the USA following the suspension of USA Cricket, is understood to be working behind the scenes to resolve the matter.

Why This Issue Goes Beyond One Player

Ali Khan is one of several players of Pakistani origin across associate and full-member teams. Any prolonged uncertainty could set a worrying precedent for other squads heading into India-based fixtures.

For the USA, the impact is immediate. They open their campaign against India in Mumbai, face Pakistan in Colombo on February 10, and return to India for matches against the Netherlands and Namibia in Chennai. With three games on Indian soil, visa clarity is essential for planning training, recovery, and match readiness.

USA’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule and Stakes

The T20 World Cup 2026 is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, running from February 7 to May 8. The USA are grouped with India, Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Namibia, making Group A one of the most closely watched pools of the tournament.

Having reached the Super Eights in 2024, the USA earned direct qualification and arrive with genuine belief. However, any disruption to squad stability could undermine that momentum at a critical stage.