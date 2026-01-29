Advertisement
AJINKYA RAHANE

Why Pakistan will not boycott T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Don’t think they have the guts,’ says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane dismisses Pakistan’s threat to boycott T20 World Cup 2026, calling it empty rhetoric as ICC pressure mounts.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ajinkya Rahane says Pakistan lacks the resolve to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026.
  • Bangladesh’s removal shows the ICC is willing to act against non-compliance.
  • Pakistan faces heavy sporting and financial risks if it skips the tournament.
Why Pakistan will not boycott T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Don’t think they have the guts,’ says Ajinkya RahaneAjinkya Rahane pulls no punches as Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 boycott threat sparks fresh controversy. Photo Credit – X

India batter Ajinkya Rahane has openly dismissed Pakistan’s threat to boycott the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, calling it empty posturing that is unlikely to translate into action. Speaking amid growing speculation around Pakistan’s participation, Rahane said he does not believe Pakistan has the resolve to pull out of a global event of this scale, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Rahane’s blunt assessment comes at a critical moment, with the Pakistan Cricket Board delaying a final call while voicing support for Bangladesh, who were recently excluded from the tournament.

‘Don’t think they have the guts’: Rahane’s blunt take

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Ajinkya Rahane made his position clear. “I don’t think they can do that. I don’t think they have the guts.” Rahane’s comment reflects a wider belief within Indian cricket circles that Pakistan’s statements are more political signalling than a genuine intent to withdraw from the T20 World Cup. Pulling out would risk severe sporting, financial and diplomatic consequences for Pakistan cricket.

Harsha Bhogle: Pakistan is ‘making needless noise’

Rahane was not alone in questioning Pakistan’s stance. Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle, speaking at the same event, said Pakistan would “definitely participate” and accused the board of creating unnecessary controversy. Bhogle’s view aligns with historical precedent. Pakistan has repeatedly issued strong statements ahead of India-hosted events, only to step back when faced with the realities of ICC regulations and commercial pressures.

Why Pakistan is hesitating

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s Interior Minister and PCB president Mohsin Naqvi said a final decision would be taken either tomorrow or next Monday. Naqvi has accused the International Cricket Council of “double standards” after Bangladesh were removed from the tournament. However, insiders suggest Pakistan’s delay is strategic, aimed at appeasing domestic political sentiment without crossing the ICC’s red lines.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is understood to be weighing two options:

  • Full participation in the tournament
  • A symbolic protest, possibly linked to the India match in Colombo on February 15

A complete boycott remains the least likely scenario.

Bangladesh’s exit changes the stakes

The ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland after Bangladesh refused to play matches in India, citing security concerns and requesting relocation to Sri Lanka. When Bangladesh officials stood firm despite warnings, the ICC acted decisively. That precedent has not gone unnoticed in Pakistan. Rahane’s comments gain weight in this context. Bangladesh’s exclusion underlines that the ICC is willing to enforce participation rules, even against full-member nations.

Why a Pakistan boycott would backfire

From an administrative and competitive standpoint, Pakistan has little to gain and much to lose by withdrawing:

  • Possible ICC sanctions or suspension
  • Loss of global revenue and sponsorship exposure
  • Damage to Pakistan’s standing ahead of future ICC events

Even skipping the high-profile India match could trigger penalties. For a team already navigating internal rebuilding, such a move would be costly. Reports suggest Pakistan’s travel arrangements to Colombo are already in place, reinforcing the belief that participation is inevitable.

