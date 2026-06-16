/Why R Ashwin believes India won't win the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 despite 64 run win vs Pakistan?

Harmanpreet Kaur's side made a commanding start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, crushing Pakistan by 64 runs at Edgbaston on June 14. Yet despite the emphatic victory, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has raised concerns about the team's ability to challenge for the title.
Ashwin Questions India's Power-Hitting Depth
"I am not sure India will go very far in this T20 World Cup because there is a lack of power in the lineup."
While praising India's dominant display against Pakistan, Ashwin said the side lacks the batting depth and finishing firepower that sets teams like England and Australia apart.
"India were excellent against Pakistan and their spin attack once again proved decisive, but the team still lacks the depth that sides like England and Australia possess. India's combination appears slightly short on power-hitting options, which could become a concern in tougher matches against stronger opponents."
The former off-spinner shared his views on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat.
Smriti Mandhana Leads The Charge, Richa Ghosh Finishes Strong
India's innings was built around Smriti Mandhana, who struck a fluent 68 off 44 deliveries to lay the platform for a big total. Richa Ghosh then provided the late fireworks, smashing 34 runs from just 17 balls, including five boundaries and a six. However, Bharti Fulmali, expected to provide additional power in the middle order, managed only one run before being stumped.
Deepti Sharma Scripts Record-Breaking Spell
If India's batting raised questions, the bowling attack left little room for criticism. On a spin-friendly Edgbaston surface, Deepti Sharma produced the best bowling figures by an Indian woman in T20 Internationals, claiming 5 for 10 in her four overs. Shree Charani offered excellent support with three wickets as Pakistan were bundled out for 106 in just 17 overs.
Deepti also made an impact in the field, running out Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali, who top-scored with 41 from 35 balls.
India's Road To The Semi-Finals
India are placed in a challenging Group A alongside Australia, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Pakistan and South Africa. Their next group-stage fixture is scheduled for June 17, a match they are expected to approach as favourites. While three wins could keep India in semifinal contention, four victories would all but guarantee a place in the knockout stage.
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