ASHES 2025-26

Why R Ashwin Refused To Criticise MCG Pitch Curator Despite 36 Wickets Falling In Two Days

Ashes 2025-26 Boxing Day Test ended in two days as bowlers dominated at the MCG, with Ravichandran Ashwin praising the thriller-like contest and urging adaptability over pitch criticism.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ravichandran Ashwin compares the two-day Boxing Day Test to a racing thriller film.
  • A total of 36 wickets fell in six sessions as bowlers dominated at the MCG.
  • Josh Tongue’s seven-wicket haul powered England to a rare Test win in Australia.
The fourth Test of the Ashes 2025-26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be remembered less for towering centuries and more for its raw, pulsating intensity. Ending inside two days, the Boxing Day Test turned into a gripping low-scoring spectacle that former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin memorably described as “watching a racing thriller film.” In an era often dominated by flat pitches and marathon batting displays, this MCG contest reminded purists why Test cricket remains the sport’s ultimate examination.

A Green MCG Pitch and a Bowler’s Paradise

From the first session, it was evident that the MCG surface would dictate the narrative. With visible grass and seam movement on offer, batters from both sides found survival a challenge. A staggering 20 wickets fell on Day 1 alone, followed by 16 more on Day 2, as seamers ruled relentlessly.

Across the match, no batter managed to reach a half-century, underlining just how unforgiving the conditions were. The 20-run mark was crossed only 10 times across all innings, a statistic that captured the chaos and drama of this Ashes Test.

While criticism around excessively bowling-friendly pitches surfaced quickly, Ashwin took a refreshingly balanced view.

Ashwin’s Perspective: Adaptation Defines Test Cricket

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin refused to join the chorus of pitch criticism. Instead, he emphasized adaptability as the cornerstone of Test cricket.

According to Ashwin, conditions are equal for both teams, and success depends on how quickly players adjust. Drawing comparisons with the recent India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens, he pointed out what he felt were double standards in how pitches are judged across countries.

Ashwin also highlighted the legacy of spin in Australia, noting legends like Shane Warne and Nathan Lyon, while stressing that touring sides must evolve to thrive in foreign conditions. His analogy of the match feeling like a high-speed racing thriller perfectly summed up the constant twists and turns over two action-packed days.

Josh Tongue Shines as Wickets Tumble

Amid the carnage, England seamer Josh Tongue emerged as the standout performer. His seven-wicket match haul earned him the Player of the Match award and played a pivotal role in England’s four-wicket victory.

The relentless pace and accuracy from both bowling attacks ensured there was no breathing space for batters. Seamers delivered all 142 overs in the match, a rarity in modern Test cricket and a clear reflection of the pitch’s nature.

England’s win also ended a 14-year wait for a Test victory in Australia, adding historical significance to an already dramatic encounter.

Series Context and What Lies Ahead

Despite England’s memorable triumph at the MCG, Australia continue to lead the Ashes 2025-26 series 3-1, having won the first three Tests convincingly. Interestingly, the series opener in Perth also concluded on Day 2, raising broader conversations around pitch preparation and balance between bat and ball.

The fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 4, now carries intrigue. Will curators offer a more batting-friendly surface, or will bowlers continue to dominate this fiercely contested Ashes series?

