Why Ravi Shastri Told Sachin Tendulkar To 'Shut Up'? Former Coach Recalls Intense Australia Sledging Incident

Former India captain Ravi Shastri recently recounted a fiery and unforgettable incident from a match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, involving a young Sachin Tendulkar and the ever-competitive Australian side. Speaking at the Summer of Cricket Lunch hosted by Cricket ACT, Shastri revealed how a rare moment of agitation from Tendulkar nearly led to a verbal exchange on the field.

The moment Sachin almost responded

According to Shastri, the Australian players, especially the Waugh brothers Steve and Mark were relentless in their sledging of the teenage Tendulkar. The calm and composed Mumbai batter eventually turned to Shastri, expressing his desire to give them a fitting reply in their own style.

However, Shastri advised restraint. He told Tendulkar that his bat, not his words, should answer the Australians. It was a piece of advice that would eventually define Tendulkar’s cricketing demeanor for decades to come.

Shastri’s fiery exchange with Mike Whitney

Recounting the scene, Shastri said:

“I remember one at the SCG. It was Sachin’s first tour. I had just reached a hundred, and Sachin had come in to bat. He was being sledged by the Waugh brothers — ‘you little this, you little that’. Then Mike Whitney came on as the 12th man. I was having a chat with Allan Border when Whitney grabbed the ball and said, ‘Get back into your crease; I’ll break your head.’

There were mics around, and you could get fined, so I just walked to the center of the pitch and shouted across the ground, ‘Hey Mike! If you could throw as well as you can bowl, you wouldn’t be the 12th man of Australia!’ That ended the matter right there.”

Shastri’s advice to Tendulkar

Shastri went on to share how Tendulkar, fired up by the exchanges, told him he’d respond once he reached his hundred. Shastri replied, “You shut up. You’ve got enough class; your bat will do the talking. Let me handle the rest.”

True to form, Tendulkar followed the advice, letting his performance speak volumes. “From 100 to 200, not a word was spoken, but by the end of the game, the Aussies were the first in our dressing room with a beer,” Shastri added. “Play it hard, be competitive that’s what both the crowd and the opposition respect.”

Sachin Tendulkar vs Australia

Tendulkar’s career against Australia became the stuff of legend. In 110 matches across formats, he amassed 6707 runs, including 20 centuries and 31 fifties, with a career-best 241 not out and an average of 49.68. Few batters matched his consistency and elegance against the Aussies, especially on their turf.

Shastri and Tendulkar: A lasting bond

Ravi Shastri represented India from 1981 to 1992, with a young Tendulkar making his debut toward the end of his playing career in 1989. Their association extended well beyond the field when Shastri, decades later, became India’s head coach, guiding the Virat Kohli-led team to a historic Test series triumph in Australia; a full-circle moment built on mutual respect and competitive spirit.