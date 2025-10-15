Why Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Axar Patel Over Nitish Reddy in India Test XI

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked a debate in the cricketing community by questioning the inclusion of Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s playing XI during the recently-concluded second Test against the West Indies. While India clinched a 2-0 series whitewash, Ashwin’s comments have raised eyebrows about team selection strategy and the role of all-rounders in the national side.

Limited Role for Nitish Reddy in India’s Test XI

Nitish Reddy’s involvement in the series was minimal. He bowled only four overs in the first Test and was not given a single delivery in the second match, despite West Indies posting 390 in their second innings. Captain Shubman Gill opted not to utilize Reddy with the ball, leaving fans and experts questioning the rationale behind his inclusion.

Speaking on his YouTube channel “Ash ki Baat,” Ashwin highlighted this concern, stating, “If this is Nitish Reddy's role, I feel you can play a specialist batter or a bowler. You could play Axar Patel. What less has he done? He has been a match-winner.”

Ashwin Advocates for Proven All-Rounders

Ashwin pointed out that India could have benefited from selecting a more proven all-rounder like Axar Patel, who has consistently contributed with both bat and ball. He emphasized the importance of role clarity in team selection, especially in conditions where spin plays a crucial role.

“Axar Patel has the best defense against spin. So, if you're not using him, especially when choosing between Siraj, Bumrah, and a second seamer, then Nitish can play for batting depth; otherwise, I don’t see the point. Nitish is a fine batter, but there could be a bit more role definition,” Ashwin remarked.

This insight highlights the ongoing debate between selecting emerging talent and relying on experienced match-winners who have proven their ability in crucial situations.

Comparing Statistics: Axar Patel vs Nitish Reddy

Ashwin’s argument gains weight when looking at recent statistics:

Axar Patel: 14 Tests, 646 runs at an average of 35.88, 4 fifties, 55 wickets at an average of 19.34.

Nitish Reddy: 9 Tests, 386 runs at an average of 29.69, 1 century, 8 wickets at an average of 39.62.

Axar’s consistent performances in both batting and bowling have often turned matches in India’s favor, making him a reliable all-rounder. In contrast, Reddy’s contributions with the ball have been limited, which raises legitimate questions about his role in a winning XI.

Implications for India’s Upcoming Tests

With India having secured a clean sweep against the West Indies, the focus now shifts to future Test assignments. Ashwin’s critique underscores the need for strategic selection, especially in conditions that demand spin-friendly tactics. Choosing between an emerging player like Reddy and a seasoned all-rounder like Axar could impact team balance, match outcomes, and India’s consistency in the longer format.

The debate also reflects a larger discussion in Indian cricket: balancing youth development with performance-based selection. While giving opportunities to newcomers is crucial, the timing and context of their inclusion can significantly influence match results.

Ashwin’s Voice Adds Perspective

As one of India’s premier spinners, Ashwin’s opinion carries significant weight. His candid observations on selection strategy and player roles provide valuable insights for fans, analysts, and the BCCI alike. His backing of Axar Patel not only emphasizes performance merit but also highlights the importance of using players effectively according to their strengths.