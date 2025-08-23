Why RCB Let Go Of Mohammed Siraj: Inside The Strategic Move Ahead Of IPL 2025

In a move that surprised Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans, the franchise decided not to retain Mohammed Siraj ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Siraj, who represented RCB for seven seasons and claimed 99 wickets in 102 matches, has now joined Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore. The decision sparked intense debates among fans, considering Siraj’s consistent performances and impact as one of India’s premier fast bowlers.

Siraj’s Contribution to RCB Over the Years

Mohammed Siraj has been a cornerstone of RCB’s bowling attack, delivering crucial breakthroughs and consistently performing under pressure. In IPL 2025, Siraj picked up 16 wickets in 15 games, including a memorable four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His ability to swing the new ball and bowl effectively at the death made him one of the most valuable pacers in the league.

Despite these contributions, RCB made the strategic decision to release him, leaving fans wondering about the reasoning behind letting go of a trusted Indian international bowler.

Inside RCB’s Retention Strategy: Mo Bobat Speaks

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat revealed the thought process behind Siraj’s release in an exclusive interview with Cricbuzz. “Siraj is probably the player that we spent the longest deliberating over,” Bobat said. He explained that retaining Indian international bowlers is a complex process due to their demand and scarcity in the auction market.

Bobat highlighted that RCB carefully evaluated all scenarios, including whether to release Siraj, retain him as a Right to Match (RTM) player, or consider auction strategies. The team weighed every possibility to ensure optimal squad balance for IPL 2025.

The Bhuvneshwar Factor: Why RCB Made the Call

A major factor in releasing Siraj was RCB’s interest in signing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bobat explained, “We were keen to try and get Bhuvi (for two ends of the innings) and we felt like hanging on to Siraj would make it difficult to get Bhuvi.” Bhuvneshwar’s ability to bowl both with the new ball and at the death added versatility to RCB’s pace attack.

Alongside Bhuvneshwar, RCB also secured Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood for INR 12.50 crore, strengthening their overseas pace options. Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar have collectively picked 39 wickets in IPL 2025, reinforcing RCB’s strategy of building a potent bowling lineup.

Other Retention Decisions: Cameron Green’s Case

Bobat also addressed the non-retention of Cameron Green, revealing that the Australian all-rounder’s long-term injury was the primary reason. “Had he been fit, we would almost certainly have retained Cameron Green,” Bobat stated, emphasizing the importance of player fitness in franchise planning.

These decisions underscore RCB’s meticulous approach to squad building, balancing international stars with domestic talent while navigating the complexities of the mega auction.