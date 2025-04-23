Why Rishabh Pant Batted At No. 7 In LSG vs DC Clash: Captain Clears The Air Post Heavy Defeat

In one of the most talked-about fixtures of IPL 2025 so far, the Lucknow Super Giants' decision to hold back skipper Rishabh Pant in the batting lineup sparked debate and raised eyebrows across the cricketing world. Tuesday night's clash at the Ekana Stadium saw LSG suffer a comprehensive 8-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals, and the post-match discussion revolved as much around tactics as performance.

Explosive Start, Sudden Stumble

After being asked to bat first by Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel, LSG came out firing on all cylinders. The opening duo of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh put on a rollicking 87-run stand inside 10 overs, laying the perfect foundation for a formidable total. Markram’s 52 off 34 balls and Marsh’s quickfire 45 seemed to set the tone for a 180-plus score on a surface that traditionally slows down as the game progresses.

However, once Markram fell, a dramatic slowdown gripped the LSG innings. The in-form Nicholas Pooran departed cheaply for 9, and instead of the crowd-favorite Pant walking in, the team sent Abdul Samad, David Miller, and Ayush Badoni up the order. The decision not only puzzled fans and commentators alike but also led to a sluggish middle phase where momentum was completely lost.

Pant’s Late Arrival and Two-Ball Duck

Pant eventually came to bat with just two balls remaining in the innings. His appearance was brief and unproductive. He missed a wild swing on the first delivery and was bowled on the second via an unfortunate deflection off his pads, ending his night on a two-ball duck.

Speaking after the game, Pant addressed the decision to come in late:

“The idea was to capitalise. We sent Samad to go after it on a wicket like that. After that, Miller came in, and we got stuck. These are the things we’re trying to figure out—to find our best combination.”

Wicket Conditions and the Toss Factor

Pant also pointed to the notoriously challenging batting conditions in Lucknow. IPL 2025 has seen a heavy toss bias at this venue—teams winning the toss have triumphed in five out of six matches played here.

“The toss played a huge part. Whoever bowls first in Lucknow gets more help from the wicket. We knew we were 20 runs short. But we’re not looking for excuses,” Pant said candidly.

While Lucknow had the initial advantage with their blazing start, the inability to adapt mid-innings left them vulnerable. From a platform to post 180+, they limped to 159/6—a total comfortably chased down by DC with overs to spare.

What About Mayank Yadav?

One of the most anticipated names missing from LSG’s playing XI was tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav. Despite being listed as an impact sub, he once again didn’t feature. Addressing this, Pant revealed:

“That’s one reason we’re impacting Ayush—to get Mayank some game time. He’s just returned from the NCA. We're trying to fit him in early, but it's a process.”

Yadav’s raw pace had lit up last season, and fans have been eagerly awaiting his return. With the season at its halfway mark, LSG may soon have to roll the dice and unleash their most potent weapon.

What Lies Ahead for Lucknow?

With their fourth loss of the season, LSG faces an uphill climb to secure a playoff spot. However, Pant remains optimistic about the team’s mindset:

“We’ll regroup, realign, and refocus. It’s all about taking the next game as a fresh start.”