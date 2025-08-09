Why Rohit Sharma Chose ‘3015’ For His Lamborghini Number Plate? Special Family Connection Revealed

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has recently added a stunning new Lamborghini Urus to his illustrious car collection, featuring the unique number plate “3015.” This distinctive number holds a heartfelt significance for Rohit: it commemorates two special birthdays within his family ; Sammy’s 30th birthday and Ahaan’s 15th birthday. The sum of these two important milestones, 30 plus 15, equals 45, which also resonates with Rohit's popular jersey number, linking his personal and professional life beautifully.

Rohit Sharma’s affinity for luxury cars is well known. Over the years, he has owned an impressive collection that includes brands like Skoda, Toyota, BMW, Mercedes, and Lamborghini. Some of his car numbers have notable cricketing connotations as well. For instance, his previous Lamborghini boasted the number plate “264,” a tribute to his record-breaking 264-run innings in One Day Internationals (ODIs), which remains the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma bought a new Lamborghini .



Number plate changed from 264 to 3015 — Sammy & Ahaan’s birth date



pic.twitter.com/0iFA71gG1A — Rohan (@rohann__45) August 9, 2025

30th Sammy birthday

15th Ahaan birthday



Rohit Sharma's new Lamborghini car number "3015" pic.twitter.com/VsB7L2R66g (@rushiii_12) August 9, 2025

Speaking of his cricketing journey, Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket before India’s England tour in 2025. His last Test appearance was thus marked by a graceful exit from the longest format, allowing him to focus on limited-overs cricket and personal commitments. As per recent reports, discussions around Rohit's international future are underway with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with a particular focus on the lead-up to the 2027 ICC World Cup in South Africa.

Despite stepping back from certain formats, Rohit Sharma is said to be enjoying his life both on and off the field. Whether spending quality time with his family or indulging in his passion for high-end automobiles, Rohit’s post-Test phase seems rewarding and balanced. The new Lamborghini “3015” symbolizes this new chapter, celebrating the meaningful milestones in his life and his continued journey as a cricketing icon.

In summary, Rohit Sharma’s latest Lamborghini with the “3015” number plate is more than just a car — it’s a personal emblem blending family love, cricketing excellence, and a life well lived. Reports confirming future conversations between Rohit and BCCI indicate that while he cherishes his past cricketing achievements, exciting chapters still await in his career.