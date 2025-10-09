Why Rohit Sharma Chose 3015 for His Tesla Model Y – Luxury Car Details & Family Tribute

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has once again made headlines, this time off the pitch, with the acquisition of a Tesla Model Y electric SUV. Known for his love of luxury cars, Rohit was spotted cruising through Mumbai streets in his sleek new EV, sporting a unique car number plate – 3015, which has sparked curiosity among fans and automobile enthusiasts alike.

Tesla Model Y: Price and Variants in India

Rohit Sharma’s new ride is available in India in two variants: the Rear-Wheel Drive priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive at Rs 67.89 lakh. Both variants bring high-end electric SUV luxury to Indian roads, positioning the Model Y among the most premium EVs currently available. With its eco-friendly appeal, advanced technology, and performance capabilities, the Tesla Model Y marks a notable shift towards sustainable mobility, even among celebrities.

What Makes Rohit Sharma’s Tesla Model Y Unique?

The standout feature of Rohit Sharma’s Model Y isn’t just its futuristic design or impressive range—it’s the personalized number plate 3015. This number holds sentimental value: it combines the birthdates of his children, Samaira (30th December) and Ahaan (15th November), while also subtly referencing his cricket jersey number 45. This isn’t the first time Rohit has added personal touches to his cars—his Lamborghini Urus SE also carries the same number plate, highlighting his penchant for blending luxury with sentiment.

Beyond the number plate, the Tesla Model Y complements Rohit’s already impressive garage, which includes a BMW M5 F1 Edition, Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d, Toyota Fortuner, and the striking orange Lamborghini Urus SE. With the addition of the Tesla, Rohit clearly signals his interest in electric vehicles and modern automotive technology.

Tesla Model Y Specifications: Range, Battery, and Performance

The Tesla Model Y is powered by cutting-edge electric drivetrain technology. The standard 60 kWh battery offers a WLTP-certified range of 500 km, while the Long Range 78.1 kWh variant pushes up to 622 km per charge. Performance enthusiasts will appreciate the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, with a top speed of 201 km/h, blending speed with sustainability.

Features of the Tesla Model Y

The Model Y’s interior is as futuristic as its performance:

15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Heated and ventilated front seats

Panoramic glass roof for an airy cabin feel

Premium nine-speaker audio system

Advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS)

Dual-zone climate control and wireless connectivity

Optional upgrades like Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, priced at Rs 6 lakh, further enhance the driving experience, offering semi-autonomous features with over-the-air software updates.

Why Rohit Sharma’s Choice Matters

Rohit Sharma’s choice of the Tesla Model Y reflects more than just luxury—it’s a nod towards eco-friendly and sustainable mobility. As more Indian celebrities embrace electric vehicles, Rohit sets an example, merging style, performance, and environmental consciousness. The 3015 number plate adds a heartfelt personal touch, connecting his family with his passion for cars.

By integrating his personal story into his vehicles, Rohit not only showcases his luxury lifestyle but also creates viral moments for fans and media, further cementing his status as one of India’s most influential cricketers both on and off the field.

Inside Rohit Sharma’s Luxury Car Collection

Rohit Sharma’s garage is a testament to luxury car enthusiasts’ dreams:

Lamborghini Urus SE (Arancio Argos)

BMW M5 F1 Edition

Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d

Toyota Fortuner

Tesla Model Y (3015)

Each vehicle reflects a mix of performance, prestige, and personal significance, making Rohit’s collection truly one-of-a-kind.