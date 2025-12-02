Why Ruturaj Gaikwad Should Not Be Dropped For IND vs SA 2nd ODI – Aakash Chopra Explains

In the build-up to the IND vs SA 2nd ODI in Raipur, a major talking point isn’t India’s 17-run win in Ranchi—but the future of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the ODI XI. After scoring just 8 runs on his return to the format, the pressure on Gaikwad is immense. Yet former India opener Aakash Chopra insists that dropping him now would be a short-sighted mistake.

Gaikwad’s dismissal in the first ODI came off a sensational diving catch by Dewald Brevis, not a poor shot. But the bigger discussion, Chopra argues, lies in the fact that Gaikwad was asked to bat at No.4, a position completely alien to him in ODI cricket. Despite being a natural opener with a stellar List A average of 56.77, he walked in as a makeshift middle-order batter, leaving him vulnerable in a role with zero clarity. Chopra’s plea is simple: judge Gaikwad as an opener, not as a stop-gap No. 4.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Don’t Discard Him After Two Failures”: Chopra Calls for Patience

On his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra expressed frustration at the inconsistent use of players under the current management. He reminded fans and selectors that Gaikwad has batted outside the top order multiple times, despite being groomed as an opener during India’s transition phase. “When he got out, I literally folded my hands,” Chopra said. “Please give him three full chances. Even if he fails, don’t discard him. His job is to open the batting. Until he gets that position, you can’t judge his ODI career.”

Gaikwad has played only seven ODI innings in total, most of them out of position. In the past, when given the chance to open—like against Australia in 2023—he delivered instantly with a fluent 71. Yet with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still playing ODIs, opportunities remain limited, and every single failure feels magnified.

But does that justify dropping him before the Raipur ODI? Chopra says absolutely not.

Role Confusion Is Hurting India’s Transition

Aakash Chopra also highlighted a growing pattern: no role clarity for key players.

KL Rahul, originally an opener, now plays as a middle-order wicketkeeper.

Sanju Samson has been shuffled across roles.

Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy still don’t know their long-term positions.

Now, Gaikwad is the latest victim of experimentation.

Chopra warns that India’s ODI “transition phase” cannot be an excuse for random role-switching. “If Gaikwad is seen as a long-term investment, then judge him at the top. Not at No.4 because of temporary team combinations.”

Rishabh Pant’s Exclusion Raises More Questions

Chopra also questioned India’s call to bench Rishabh Pant, a natural No.4 or No.5 player who fits perfectly into the middle-order role Gaikwad was forced into. Pant has returned to full fitness and has been waiting for an ODI opportunity since August 2024. “Why bench Pant when the middle order is already unstable?” Chopra asked. India’s management now faces a dilemma: Do they correct both errors in Raipur—Pant in the middle, Gaikwad back to the top—or continue experimenting?

Gaikwad Must Make the Raipur ODI Count—but He Deserves the Right Role

Gaikwad doesn’t have endless chances, but he deserves fair chances. Two innings remain in the series. A return to opening could allow him to settle, play freely, and show why he’s been considered one of India’s most technically gifted young batters. Dropping him now would not only be harsh—but also misguided.