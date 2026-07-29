/Why Ryan ten Doeschate left India coach role? Star lands huge global opportunity

Following his departure from the Indian national team's coaching staff, outgoing assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has stepped straight into a major executive capacity within the Knight Riders group. The former Netherlands international, who was a key pillar of head coach Gautam Gambhir's support staff with Team India, has been appointed as the Head of Cricket Strategy for the Knight Riders franchise. His responsibilities extend far beyond the Indian Premier League, assigning him oversight of all Knight Riders teams across the world.
In his new position, ten Doeschate will oversee scouting operations, player acquisition, squad architecture, and performance analysis across the global network.
"I'm excited to be back with the Knight Riders in this role. This is a unique opportunity to work with the coaching & analytics teams across our global franchises to strengthen our scouting/player development systems, and to build a long-term cricket strategy," ten Doeschate said in an official media statement released by the franchise on July 29.
The francise officially welcomed the coach with a social media post
'Welcome home, Tendo'
Portfolio and Duties Across Global Franchises
The expanded portfolio places ten Doeschate in operational roles across multiple international leagues. Outside of his strategic duties for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, he will serve as the assistant coach for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20, and Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket.
Each of these teams carries distinct competitive landscapes:
Trinbago Knight Riders (CPL): Four-time Caribbean Premier League champions, entering the upcoming tournament as defending titleholders.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ILT20): Searching for their maiden championship trophy in the UAE-based league.
Los Angeles Knight Riders (MLC): Secured their first Major League Cricket championship title earlier this month.
Longstanding History with Kolkata Knight Riders
Ten Doeschate's association with the franchise spans more than a decade. He originally arrived at Kolkata Knight Riders as a player in 2011, going on to win two IPL trophies as an all-rounder under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir in 2012 and 2014. He returned to the franchise in 2022 as part of the coaching setup and contributed to their third IPL championship in 2024 prior to accepting an offer to join the Indian national team support staff.
Track Record with Team India and Immediate Tasks
During his stint on the Indian national team coaching staff, ten Doeschate was part of a coaching setup that achieved major white-ball success, including victories at the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, the T20 Asia Cup 2025, and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
His transition back to franchise cricket leaves no window for rest. Trinbago Knight Riders begin their CPL title defense against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 8. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders face a crucial rebuilding period in the IPL following two consecutive seasons without qualifying for the playoff rounds.
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