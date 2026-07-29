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Why Ryan ten Doeschate left India coach role? Star lands huge global opportunity

Following his departure from the Indian national team's coaching staff, outgoing assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has stepped straight into a major executive capacity within the Knight Riders group

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Why Ryan ten Doeschate left India coach role? Star lands huge global opportunity
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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