Why Sanju Samson Can’t Leave Rajasthan Royals Despite Requesting Trade/Release Ahead Of IPL 2026? Know Here

Amid swirling speculations about IPL 2026, Sanju Samson’s future with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) remains uncertain. While he has reportedly asked to be traded or released, multiple factors particularly contractual obligations are keeping him firmly tied to the franchise. Cricbuzz reports that there is growing tension between Samson and the Royals’ management. He has officially requested a trade or release, and even his family and some fellow India and IPL teammates acknowledge that his relationship with the franchise appears to have cooled.

However, IPL rules make it clear: once a player is retained or bought at auction, he remains contractually bound to that franchise for three years. It is not up to the player to decide; only the team can initiate a trade or release. As such, Samson is legally promised to RR through the end of the 2027 season, unless the team chooses otherwise. RR retained Sanju for the next three years at Rs 18 crore during IPL 2025 auctions.

For the Royals, the question is a difficult one: retain a key performer who wants out or release him to preserve team harmony? Samson’s long tenure with RR complicates the matter further. Since joining in 2015 (after a stint with Kolkata Knight Riders), he has become a cornerstone of the franchise. In his early career, his exceptional performance drew praise from Sachin Tendulkar himself.

Reports suggest that Samson's frustration partly stems from his batting position. As captain, he preferred to open the innings a role he plays for India’s T20 team. However, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi emerging successfully last season, his preference could not be accommodated.

RR aren’t sitting idle: according to Cricbuzz, they have quietly approached multiple franchises to ascertain interest in a trade. While CSK has shown serious curiosity, Samson is an Indian keeper-opener who would fit beautifully it’s yet to escalate into formal negotiations. Any prospective trade must bring a player of equal "value, experience, stature, and skill" in return.In summary, despite Samson’s desire to move on, IPL regulations, his contract, and franchise strategy mean he remains an RR player at least for now. Whether the team opts to retain him or negotiate a legitimate trade, his fate will depend on the outcome of these high-stakes discussions