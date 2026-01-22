Why Scotland are picked as Bangladesh’s replacement for T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Bangladeshi authorities have announced a boycott of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, stating that they will not travel to India to participate under the current schedule. With Bangladesh's exclusion, Scotland has emerged as the frontrunner to replace them if the withdrawal is made official. The decision is not arbitrary but rooted in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) qualification rules, rankings, and established contingency protocols.

Why Scotland?

The primary reason Scotland is next in line is their ICC T20I ranking. Among teams that did not originally qualify for the 2026 tournament, the Scotland national cricket team are the highest-ranked side, making them the most eligible replacement under ICC regulations. When a qualified team withdraws, ICC policy prioritises the strongest available team to maintain competitive balance.

Qualification and Ranking Criteria

Scotland narrowly missed qualification through the normal route, including European qualifiers, where they finished close to the qualification threshold, placing them ahead of other non-qualified countries in ICC T20I standings. This makes them the most suitable candidate under ICC’s replacement procedures, which look to bring in the next most eligible team if a qualified team withdraws.

Scotland’s rise in white-ball cricket over recent years has further strengthened their claim. Competitive performances in ICC qualifiers and consistent wins against higher-ranked teams have positioned them as one of the strongest associate nations. ICC officials believe their inclusion would preserve the tournament’s quality and integrity.

Historical Precedent

In past ICC events, when a qualified team has withdrawn for political or security reasons (e.g., Scotland replacing Zimbabwe in a previous T20 World Cup), the governing body has turned to the next eligible side based on rankings and performance. If confirmed, Scotland’s inclusion would mark a significant moment for associate cricket, offering them a rare opportunity on the global stage while ensuring the T20 World Cup 2026 in India proceeds without disruption.