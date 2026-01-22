Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009601https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/why-scotland-are-picked-as-bangladesh-s-replacement-for-t20-world-cup-2026-in-india-3009601.html
NewsCricketWhy Scotland are picked as Bangladesh’s replacement for T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
BANGLADESH

Why Scotland are picked as Bangladesh’s replacement for T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Bangladeshi authorities have announced a boycott of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.  Why will Scotland replace the team in the T20 World Cup fixtures?

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why Scotland are picked as Bangladesh’s replacement for T20 World Cup 2026 in India?Image Credit:- X

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Bangladeshi authorities have announced a boycott of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, stating that they will not travel to India to participate under the current schedule. With Bangladesh's exclusion, Scotland has emerged as the frontrunner to replace them if the withdrawal is made official. The decision is not arbitrary but rooted in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) qualification rules, rankings, and established contingency protocols. 

Why Scotland? 

The primary reason Scotland is next in line is their ICC T20I ranking. Among teams that did not originally qualify for the 2026 tournament, the Scotland national cricket team are the highest-ranked side, making them the most eligible replacement under ICC regulations. When a qualified team withdraws, ICC policy prioritises the strongest available team to maintain competitive balance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Qualification and Ranking Criteria

Scotland narrowly missed qualification through the normal route, including European qualifiers, where they finished close to the qualification threshold, placing them ahead of other non-qualified countries in ICC T20I standings. This makes them the most suitable candidate under ICC’s replacement procedures, which look to bring in the next most eligible team if a qualified team withdraws.

Scotland’s rise in white-ball cricket over recent years has further strengthened their claim. Competitive performances in ICC qualifiers and consistent wins against higher-ranked teams have positioned them as one of the strongest associate nations. ICC officials believe their inclusion would preserve the tournament’s quality and integrity.

Historical Precedent

In past ICC events, when a qualified team has withdrawn for political or security reasons (e.g., Scotland replacing Zimbabwe in a previous T20 World Cup), the governing body has turned to the next eligible side based on rankings and performance. If confirmed, Scotland’s inclusion would mark a significant moment for associate cricket, offering them a rare opportunity on the global stage while ensuring the T20 World Cup 2026 in India proceeds without disruption.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

men muffler
Best Winter Mufflers for Men – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
men sunglasses
Stylish & Protective Sunglasses for Men | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 22-1-2026 Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw
Chhattisharg news
6 dead, over 10 injured in blast in Chhattisgarh sponge iron factory
delhi police republic day security
Who is Delhi Police watching? AI smart glasses to identify 65,000 suspects
US
What is Trump's Board of Peace that has welcomed 8 Islamic Nations, check
women denim jacket
Must-Have Women’s Denim Jackets – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
women sweaters
Comfort Focused Pullovers And Sweaters For Women On Amazon
electronic
Top Smartphones with Power, AI & Speed | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Uncle dance videos
Bhojpuri beats on the streets: 'Uncle' wins over internet with explosive dance